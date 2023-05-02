Turkish young short-track speed skating trio of Defne Çiğdem, Elzem Taş and Muhammet Bozdağ is aiming to achieve great success in world and European championships.

After competing in the Short Track Türkiye Championships organized by the Turkish Ice Skating Federation on April 26-30 in Erzurum, the three youngsters will have a strict summer camp period to prepare for upcoming international competitions.

They hope to start the season well by achieving success in domestic competitions and then take the podium in the world and European championships next year.

Defne Çiğdem is determined to win a medal in the upcoming world and European championships, having already won many national and international races.

"After resting for a month, I will attend the summer camps and get ready. I want to be successful in the races held in Türkiye and Europe and represent my country in the best possible way," she said.

Muhammet Bozdağ shared that he started speed skating with the guidance of his father while skiing in Palandöken.

Bozdağ has won the Türkiye championship three times in a row and even won a medal in the 1,000 meters in Poland and 1,500 meters in Hungary.

He expressed that speed skating has become his passion and aims to win a medal in the Olympics.

Elzem Taş also expressed her love for speed skating, saying: "Short lane is better and more beautiful to me because it is fast. So I thought it was a sport for me." She has won degrees in the races she participated in and dreams of flying the Turkish flag at the Olympics.

The Turkish Ice Skating Federation is confident in the athletes' abilities and will provide the necessary support to ensure they are fully prepared for the international championships.

They hope to make their country proud with hard work and dedication and bring home medals from the world and European championships.