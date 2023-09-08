Turkish special athletes have left an indelible mark on the ongoing European Championships in Italy, clinching a total of 13 medals, with a staggering eight of them glistening gold.

The Turkish Special Sports Federation (TÖSSFED), spearheading meticulously coordinated training camps, has expertly prepared these national treasures for their moment in the spotlight.

As the championships in Padova unfolded, the national heroes shared their achievements and aspirations with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Leading the charge is the remarkable Dilara Çevik, who has already claimed 4 gold medals in the 100 meters, 800 meters, shot put, and discus throw events.

She voiced her determination for more success, saying: "The competitions were fantastic, it went beautifully. I have secured four gold medals so far, and I will be competing again on Friday and Saturday, anticipating even more medals."

In an emotional revelation, Dilara expressed her desire to set world records in front of her family, who will be watching her closely at the 2024 Trisome Games in Antalya.

"I want to win medals in all the sports I participate in, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Minister of Youth and Sports and President Birol Aydın, along with my family and supporters," she said.

Münevvere Yılmaz, the champion in shot put and a silver medalist in the 1500 meters, said: "My family and everyone have been calling to congratulate me, and I thank them all. I want to set a world record in the shot put during the upcoming competitions on Friday and Saturday. We will demonstrate our presence here. I have been assigned to Aksaray, and from there to Afyonkarahisar as a civil servant. I want everyone to see this; they should come to the federation and participate in sports. We love sports."

Ali Topaloğlu, a standout athlete who set a world record at the 2019 European Championships in Finland, is also achieving greatness in Italy.

He earned silver in the 100 meters, bronze in the 1500 meters, and gold in the discus throw, showcasing his versatility.

"I had a talk with my family, and they were overjoyed. With the grace of God, I'll put on a great performance in the shot put, aiming for an 11-meter throw. My ultimate goal is to become a champion at the 2024 Trisome Games," he said.

Topaloğlu took a moment to express his gratitude to Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, TÖSSFED President Birol Aydın, and all the coaches for their invaluable support.

Bronze medalist in the women's 1500 meters, Kardelen Demir, shared her elation, saying: "I'm extremely happy; I secured a bronze medal here and became third in the world in the Czech Republic. My goal in Antalya is to become number one. I want to thank Birol Aydın and President Ensar Kurt."

Emirhan Akçakoca, the gold medalist in both the 100 meters and 1500 meters, shared his joy: "I called my parents in the evening, and they were thrilled too. Thanks to them, I have made it here, and I am very happy. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to President Birol Aydın and Minister of Youth and Sports. With their support, we are here. We hope to bring home even more medals in Friday's races. And in the championship in Antalya, we'll leave our mark as champions."

Leman Elmas, the Coordinator of the Down syndrome athletics national team, underscored their ambitious agenda, saying, "As the national team in athletics, we are always competitive. Last year, we became world champions, and this year, on the first day of the European competition, we secured 8 gold and 13 medals in total. There are still more disciplines to compete in. We are a very strong team, and I believe our medals will continue. All our athletes are performing excellently. Our goal is to finish the championship with 32 medals in athletics."

Lokman Öksüz, the coach of the Down syndrome athletics national team, remarked on Emirhan Akçakoca's impressive achievements and their high expectations, saying: "Emirhan is a very hardworking athlete, and we've been working together for six years. He's been a world and European champion, breaking records. His competitions are still ongoing, and we are expecting records from Emirhan in the 100 meters, long jump, and triathlon."

Mürsel Kurt, another coach, expressed their collective aspirations, saying: "Our athletes have performed exceptionally well. In the remaining competitions, we aim to achieve a total of 32 medals. We became world champions as a team, and we hope to become European champions as well. It's essential to highlight that the contributions of our sponsors have been crucial in bringing these special athletes to this stage, where they can make their voices heard and change the way the world perceives them. We extend our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, President Birol Aydın, and their team. Turkish Airlines, Spor Toto, and Ziraat Katılım are also our sponsors. At present, we have excellent resources, and we are facing no problems. As a federation, we've taken a significant leap with our athletes, and together, as one big family, we will continue to chase success after success."