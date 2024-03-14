While working abroad, Durmuş Ali Baysal suffered a stroke, but at the age of 50, he did not let his achievements in badminton settle; instead, he extended his support to people with disabilities through coaching.

Living in Hatay, 62-year-old Durmuş Ali Baysal realized something was wrong in 2010 when he could not move upon waking up to go to work in Algeria.

With the help of his friends, he was rushed to the hospital.

Returning to Türkiye for treatment, despite medical efforts, Baysal could not overcome the loss of strength in his left leg and arm.

Initially struggling even to stand, Baysal found solace in badminton in 2012 upon his doctor's recommendation to walk for exercise.

He participated in his first Turkish Championship in 2013 and secured the third position.

Achieving various accolades, Baysal obtained his coaching certificate in 2017 and now provides badminton training to disabled children like himself.

Securing the third position in the mixed doubles category at the Para-Badminton Türkiye Championship held in Karaman on March 8-9, Baysal shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that his life changed overnight. In the initial days of his illness, he couldn't even manage his daily needs without assistance.

Describing his struggle, unable to turn from right to left and constantly needing a companion, Baysal revealed the psychologically taxing phase he underwent.

Emphasizing how sports improved him both mentally and physically, Baysal stated: "Through sports, I developed myself and overcame my disability mentally first. I am very satisfied with my current state. Sports are important for everyone, especially for people with disabilities. I wanted to touch the lives of others through sports. Disabled children need to be encouraged to participate in sports. I am working to help disabled youth. I take them to sports facilities and ensure their participation in competitions. Hopefully, they will achieve success. My goal is to work with disabled youth and reintegrate them into life."

Being the oldest athlete at the championship where he secured the third position, Baysal remarked, "I am the leader at 62. Here, my friends call me 'Grandpa.' I have four grandchildren who provide me with great support. When I bring home a medal, they all proudly wear it around their necks, which fills me with pride."