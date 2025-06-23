Türkiye’s dream of an eighth consecutive win in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Nations League collapsed Sunday night as Brazil handed them their first defeat, silencing a roaring crowd of 17,034 in Istanbul with a 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15) triumph.

The Sultans of the Net came into the clash unbeaten, brimming with momentum and eyeing history, but Brazil’s firepower, consistency, and composure proved too much in the final match of the VNL’s second week.

The loss also snapped Türkiye’s 7-0 start and denied them a celebratory finish to a record-setting evening, as Sinan Erdem Dome once again matched the highest-ever VNL attendance.

Night of highs and heartbreak

Struggling to find rhythm early, Türkiye ceded the opening set to Brazil’s relentless serve pressure and lightning-fast transitions.

They rallied in the second, feeding off the crowd’s electric energy to edge it 25-23 and level the match.

But the pivotal third set tilted Brazil’s way after a back-and-forth battle, and the fourth was a rout – Brazil dominating 25-15 to seal the victory and earn their seventh win in the tournament.

“We’re heartbroken to lose in front of this crowd,” said middle blocker Berka Buse Özden. “We gave everything we had, but Brazil was simply stronger.”

Outside hitter Ebrar Karakurt, one of Türkiye’s emotional anchors, pointed to a mental dip after the third-set loss.

“We lost our motivation,” she admitted. “They were more resilient and played smarter when it mattered. We’ve only been training together for 10 days, so we need more time to gel.”

Karakurt remained upbeat, emphasizing the team’s long-term goals. “The finals and the World Championship are what matter most. We’ll regroup and hit the Netherlands stage with more hunger.”

Santarelli urges patience

Head coach Daniele Santarelli echoed that sentiment, describing the match as both a learning moment and a necessary reality check.

“Brazil is ahead of us right now – mentally and physically,” said the Italian tactician. “Some players showed flashes of brilliance, but couldn’t sustain it. That’s why I made so many changes. We have to find out who’s truly ready for the finals.”

Santarelli, visibly moved by the home crowd, called it “the best atmosphere” he’s ever coached in.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t give the fans another win,” he added. “But this will help us grow. We’ll come back stronger in the Netherlands.”

He also hailed Brazilian outside hitter Ana Cristina, who starred with a dominant all-around performance.

“Cristina was unstoppable. We’ll need our leaders like Vargas and Ebrar to reach that level.”

Türkiye will now prepare for the third and final preliminary leg in the Netherlands from July 9-13, where they’ll fight to secure momentum and seeding for the VNL Finals.

Despite the setback, the team remains focused. “This is just a bump in the road,” Karakurt said. “We’ll bounce back and go for 4-out-of-4 in the next stage – and come for that medal in the finals.”