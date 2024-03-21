Aysu Türkoğlu, who made history as the youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel between England and France on July 30, 2022, has once again achieved a remarkable feat by conquering New Zealand's challenging Cook Strait in just seven hours and 21 minutes.

Embarking on the Cook Strait crossing, which is one of the "Oceans Seven" routes, Türkoğlu entered the water at approximately 9 a.m. GMT, braving the chilly 13 degree Celsius (55 degree Fahrenheit) waters.

Despite starting in the evening New Zealand time, Türkoğlu successfully navigated the arduous 27-kilometer (17-mile) route in darkness.

Completing the route in seven hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds, Türkoğlu's accomplishment was met with emotional scenes as her support team followed her in a boat.

Upon reaching the finish point and returning to the boat, Türkoğlu joyfully shared her success with her fans on social media, proudly raising the Turkish flag.

Previously, Türkoğlu swam the English Channel between England and France on July 30, 2022, in 16 hours and 28 minutes.

Last year, on Aug. 9, she crossed the approximately 40-kilometer North Channel, completing the swim in 11 hours, 48 minutes and 19 seconds.

These achievements earned her the title of "First Turkish Woman and the Youngest Turkish Athlete" to accomplish these feats.