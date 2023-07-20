In the treacherous waters of one of the world's most formidable challenges, Turkish swimmer Deniz Kayadelen represented her country as she fulfilled her greatest dream – swimming the English Channel between England and France.

In her impressive feat, Kayadelen became the fifth Turkish woman to conquer the channel, and the 17th swimmer overall to accomplish this extraordinary journey.

Embarking on her epic quest in the dead of night, Deniz Kayadelen set off from the shores of Samphire Hoe, a coastal area in the town of Dover, England.

Enduring the frigid 16-degree Celsius (60-degree Fahrenheit) water, she swam relentlessly until, after 15 hours and 8 minutes, she reached the sandy shores of Strouanne in France.

A courageous display of resilience, Kayadelen conquered approximately 57 kilometers (35 miles), battling against fierce waves and chilling temperatures, ultimately earning her place among the few who have achieved this remarkable crossing.

In her historic triumph across the chilly and tumultuous waters of the English Channel, Deniz Kayadelen was accompanied by her coach, Kamil Resa Alsaran, and fellow swimmer Emre Deliveli, both of whom had previously conquered the same challenging route.

Recalling her grueling 15-hour marathon, Kayadelen revealed the tremendous difficulties she faced, admitting that she had contemplated giving up at one point.

Her hands and feet had gone numb during the third hour, her energy depleted by the fourth, and even in the 10th hour, thoughts of quitting crept into her mind.

Yet, she remained undeterred, keeping her focus on the finish line, propelling herself forward.

Despite the pain, she pressed on and waved the Turkish flag on the shores of France.

Overflowing with joy, she shared her heartfelt wish for everyone to fulfill their dreams, break their limits, and continue achieving miracles beyond their imagination.

Kamil Resa Alsaran, who himself has conquered the channel twice, spoke about Deniz's three-year preparation for this extraordinary endeavor.

As her coach, he shared invaluable experiences and supported her throughout this challenging journey.

Deniz's dedication and relentless ambition shone through, as she acclimated herself to the icy waters through cold camps and even became a world champion in ice swimming, successfully representing Turkey in the process.

The sight of the Turkish flag unfurling in front of the locals during those ice races brought tears to their eyes.

Despite the hardships that accompany long-distance swims in harsh weather conditions, Kayadelen endured pain in her hips, back, throat and shoulders, managing with the aid of medications.