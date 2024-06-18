Born without arms, 14-year-old Baran Doruk Şimşek from Eskişehir aims to crown his domestic and international swimming achievements with success at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Encouraged by his kindergarten teacher, Şimşek began swimming at the age of 6 and has been training with Mehmet Bayrak, coach of the Paralympic Swimming National Team and the Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club, for eight years.

Winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in the 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter backstroke, and 200-meter individual medley categories at national and international championships, Baran returned with a bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke from the World Para Swimming Series held in Berlin, Germany, from May 27 to June 2.

Having been part of the national team for three years, Şimşek is training with his coach to win a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Turkish Para swimmer Baran Doruk Şimşek trains at the Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club, Eskişehir, Türkiye, June 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

Para swimmer Baran Doruk Şimşek told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he used to be afraid of swimming, but with the support of his coach Mehmet Bayrak, he overcame this fear.

Impacted by the achievements of athletes like himself, Şimşek said, "I learned my first swimming style as backstroke. I have won over 70 medals in butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley categories at Turkish championships."

Baran Doruk Şimşek expressed that he won a bronze medal in the 200-meter individual medley, a gold medal in the 50-meter backstroke, and a bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly at the World Para Swimming Series held in Egypt last year.

Baran, who won a bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke at this year's World Para Swimming Series in Germany, said, "I was happy to be the only Turkish athlete to win a medal in this championship. I feel very free when I swim. I won't be able to participate in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, but I want to win a medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, U.S., and make my country proud. That's why I'm working hard."

Şimşek thanked Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ayşe Ünlüce and his coach for their support.

Coach Mehmet Bayrak expressed their happiness with Baran's achievements, whom they have been coaching since he was 6 years old.

Bayrak, noting that his athlete has overcome his fear of swimming over time, said, "Baran is a very talented athlete. He has started to show his talents. He is 14 years old but is in the national team squad. I believe he will go to the 2028 Paralympic Games after further developing and strengthening himself. His success in winning medals is due to Baran's ambition and work discipline. He first wore the national team jersey at the Islamic Games held in Konya in 2021. He then represented our country in Egypt and Germany. We are very happy for him. We expect even more success from him in the future. The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games will be the event where Baran will introduce himself to his country."