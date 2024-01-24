Turkish swimming sensations Kuzey Tunçelli and Merve Tuncel are currently honing their aquatic skills in Erzurum, gearing up for the imminent World Swimming Championships slated to unfold in Doha from Feb. 11-18.

The Palandöken Olympic Swimming Pool, standing as the sole high-altitude Olympic pool nestled in the heart of Europe's city center, has become the chosen training ground for teams worldwide throughout all four seasons.

Its lofty elevation of 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) has not only made it a preferred venue but has also welcomed foreign athletes since 2017, facilitating an international exchange of skills and techniques.

Kuzey Tunçelli and Merve Tuncel, the national gems undergoing a rigorous high-altitude training camp, have set their sights on clinching medals and securing an Olympic quota at the impending World Swimming Championship in Doha, Qatar.

National team coach Aykut Çelik, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), affirmed that Erzurum ranks among the world's premier altitude training centers.

Expressing satisfaction with their preparations, Çelik emphasized the unique advantages of Erzurum's environment, citing its ease of adaptation and minimal humidity.

"Our preparations are very good. We are ready for the last week," Çelik said, hinting at an intensified training regime in the final stretch.

As Çelik prepares the national swimmers for the World Swimming Championship, he envisions gearing up for the Olympics through another altitude camp.

He highlighted the remarkable achievements of the two athletes under his wing, Tuncel and Tunçelli, showcasing their prowess in various disciplines.

Both athletes have previously secured medals at the World Juniors, with Tunçelli holding the title of the youngest successful athlete awardee.

With an Olympic quota already secured by one and the other striving for it, Çelik expressed optimism, anticipating their historic participation in the world championship.

Kuzey Tunçelli shared insights into their strategic choice of Erzurum, emphasizing the increased endurance capacity owing to the reduced oxygen levels.

"We will make Türkiye proud with success," he said, outlining their aspirations for the upcoming World Senior Championship and the Olympics.

Kuzey aims to continue his upward trajectory, eyeing top positions in races and, notably, the Tokyo Olympics.

Merve Tuncel, the youngest participant in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an impressive array of nearly 30 international medals, underlined their focus on securing an Olympic quota in the 4x200 freestyle relay in Doha.

Merve Tuncel trains for the World Swimming Championships, Erzurum, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2024. (AA Photo)

The altitude camp, she explained, enhances their training efficiency due to the lower oxygen levels, providing a crucial edge.

Merve's individual goals extend to achieving Olympic averages for Paris in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle relays.