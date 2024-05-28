Furkan Ubeyde Çamoğlu, born and raised in Gaziantep, embarked on his taekwondo journey at the age of 10 under the guidance of his family.

Having devoted nearly nine years to the sport, the 19-year-old Çamoğlu relocated from Gaziantep to Trabzon following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye.

Resettled with his family in Trabzon, Çamoğlu continues his taekwondo endeavors under the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club.

Engaged in rigorous training at Trabzon Development Youth Center, Çamoğlu clinched second place in the 2023 Türkiye Open Tournament and claimed the championship in the 2024 edition.

Securing a spot in the national team, Çamoğlu soared to victory in the 54 kg. category at the European Taekwondo Championships held in Belgrade from May 9-12.

Reflecting on his initiation into sports at a tender age due to familial encouragement, Çamoğlu recounted his early days training alongside his taekwondo-engaged elder brother.

"I was sent there against my will, but I found my footing," he said.

Çamoğlu's elder brother, Doğukan Çamoğlu, an accomplished national athlete in his own right, joined Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club during the earthquake period, prompting Çamoğlu's transition to the club from Ankara.

"I had attended a few camps with my brother and grew fond of the environment and camaraderie here," Doğukan Çamoğlu.

Elated at ascending the podium in Belgrade, the young taekwondo talent said: "As one of the youngest athletes at the European Championships, I am grateful to have represented my country with pride. This victory marks a beginning for me. With Allah's grace, my sole focus is on the 2025 World Championships and the 2028 Olympics, aiming for gold in both."

Muammer Aydemir, head coach of Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club's taekwondo team and a member of Türkiye Taekwondo Federation's Senior Technical Board, emphasized their step-by-step career planning for Çamoğlu.

"He became the Turkish champion along the way. He also clinched victory at the Antalya Turkish Open, an international event contributing points to the Olympics. Following his direct qualification for the European championship, he emerged victorious there too. This is a monumental achievement for our club, Trabzon, and our country. Furkan will compete in events awarding Olympic points. He is our prime candidate for the 2028 Olympics," Aydemir said.

Murat Öztürk, Taekwondo provincial representative, highlighted Çamoğlu's desire to compete for Trabzon, stating: "We gladly accepted. He put in the effort and dedication. Of course, he has a coach who guided him through this journey. Then our Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club coaches took over, working with him in a great environment. Furkan reaped the rewards of his belief and hard work."