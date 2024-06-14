Like a scene straight out of a movie, a mystery figure trains at an amusement park, relentlessly pounding the punching ball of a boxing machine.

With each strike, she leaps gracefully, her fierce screams echoing through the fairway.

Her intensity escalates until, with an extraordinary blow, the machine malfunctions.

Laughing, she quips, "Oops, I guess I broke it."

This is Türkiye's pride, taekwondo champion Kübra Dağlı, who has shattered more than just machines – she has broken records as a multiple World and European Taekwondo champion.

Her achievements have inspired countless young men and women in the martial arts community.

Her grace, style and poise have captivated hundreds of thousands on social media.

She sat for an interview to talk about her accomplishments, dreams and aspirations.

When asked about her early involvement in martial arts, Dağlı shared: "I grew up in a sports-oriented family. My father, a former boxer and now a boxing coach, and my uncle, who practiced taekwondo, ran a sports center. One day, at 12, I saw a young girl practicing taekwondo there. Her energy, positive attitude and fighting moves inspired me. I thought, 'Yes, this is what I want to do!' I was always active, playing football and volleyball while other girls chatted. My coaches saw my potential early, and my cousin and I began our Taekwondo adventure."

Kübra Dağlı practices during a training session. (Courtesy of Barış Acalı)

Reflecting on her career, Dağlı highlighted her World Championship win in 2017.

Kübra Dağlı raises the Turkish flag after the 15th Taekwondo European Poomsae Championship. (Courtesy of Barış Acalı)

"Becoming world champion was indescribable. After years of hard training, the emotions were overwhelming. It felt surreal, a mix of happiness, confusion and relief as the pressure lifted from my shoulders," she added.

Dağlı, a competitor in Freestyle Poomsae of taekwondo, faces the challenge of meticulous judging where every move, even finger positioning, is crucial.

Kübra Dağlı shows of her moves by the seaside. (Courtesy of Barış Acalı)

To manage the mental strain, Dağlı visualizes calming scenes like green fields and the sea, allowing relaxation and focus amid rigorous training and the need to constantly improve skills.

Dağlı described the first half of 2024 as the most challenging period of her life, citing budget restrictions that prevented the national team from attending crucial competitions.

Despite the setback, she noted her team's determination and plans to attend a 20-day training camp in South Korea, aiming to compete in the World Championship in Hong Kong.

Regardless of the outcome, Dağlı remains committed to training and enhancing her skills.

Viral video

Addressing the viral video of her breaking a boxing machine, Dağlı explained, "The sound I make is called a 'Kiap,' essential in taekwondo to release energy at the crucial moment of a final blow. Without it, umpires won't award points. As for the boxing machine, taekwondo athletes cannot resist hitting one. A fellow athlete was once begged by a cafe manager not to hit theirs. Taekwondo athletes and boxing machines do not mix well."

Interest in volleyball

On her interest in volleyball and favorite players, Dağlı expressed admiration for the "Sultans of the Net."

"While Vargas is popular, I favor Hande Baladın, also my teammate. This is teamwork; one player's performance affects the whole team. I will always support my teammates and showcase our collective performance."

Dağlı shared her surprise at the impact of her social media presence, noting that young women have been inspired to start taekwondo because of her.

She said that she receives messages from athletes who are inspired by her success.

However, she also mentioned the negative side of social media, where people often focus on her appearance, particularly her headscarf, rather than her achievements.

Despite this, she remains determined to improve as an athlete and continue inspiring others.

Dağlı, influenced by her father, a boxing coach, grew up watching martial arts movies and finds the "Eye of the Tiger" scene from the "Rocky" series highly motivational.

She concluded by advising young taekwondo athletes to set goals and work tirelessly, emphasizing the importance of discipline over motivation.

Despite injuries, she believes hard work, determination and discipline lead to success.