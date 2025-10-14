Türkiye’s rising taekwondo stars are gearing up to leave their mark at the 14th Dracula Open, one of Europe’s most atmospheric international tournaments, set for Oct. 25-26 at Bucharest’s iconic Sala Polivalenta.

The World Taekwondo (WT)-sanctioned G1 event will see over 1,400 athletes from around the globe vying for podium finishes, cash prizes and crucial ranking points ahead of major 2026 competitions, including the World Taekwondo Championships.

The Turkish National Team, known for its Olympic and world medal pedigree, brings a mix of youthful promise and proven talent. Leading the squad is 14-year-old Berra Ceylan of Gölcük Belediyespor, a standout in poomsae and kyorugi.

Already decorated with multiple podium finishes at Turkish national and regional events, Ceylan’s technical precision and speed draw comparisons to 2020 Tokyo Olympian Hatice Cansu Can.

Local celebrations of her selection included a city hall reception hosted by Gölcük Mayor Ali Yıldırım Sezer, who praised both Ceylan and her coach, Zabit Pustu, for their dedication.

Joining her is 13-year-old Sefa Eymen Türkkot, a tactical powerhouse from Istanbul who claimed his spot with dominant wins at the 2025 Turkish Youth Championships.

Coaches note Türkkot’s mental resilience and explosive style, making him a potential dark horse in a competitive cadet field dominated by Eastern European talent.

Seasoned youth competitors Abdullatif Kicim (Arifiye Atılgan Spor Kulübü, -45kg cadets) and Abdul Samet Ulker add depth and experience.

Kicim’s aggressive counter-attacking style and Ulker’s precise poomsae techniques strengthen Türkiye’s presence in lighter male divisions, where every point counts toward ranking and Olympic ambitions.

The full roster may expand before departure, but these four athletes represent Türkiye’s core push for G1 points and international recognition.

The Turkish Taekwondo Federation’s investment in youth development has paid off, with over 500,000 registered practitioners nationwide and more than 20 medals at the last European Championships.

Past Dracula Opens have also seen Turkish athletes on the podium, setting a high bar for 2025.

With cash prizes up to 500 euros ($578) for gold, live streaming via WT platforms and the unique Dracula-inspired atmosphere, the tournament promises high-stakes competition and memorable moments.