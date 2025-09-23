At just 16, Yusuf Efe Gündüz is already making waves in the world of para-swimming.

Born with spina bifida, a condition that can lead to severe spinal deformities and walking difficulties if untreated, Gündüz began swimming eight years ago on doctors’ advice to support his physical development.

What started as therapy quickly became a passion, propelling him toward national and international success.

The Ordu-based swimmer honed his skills through free local courses before earning a spot on Türkiye’s Para Swimming and DEAF Swimming national teams in February 2024 after excelling in individual trials.

Since then, Gündüz has steadily added accolades to his resume, most recently winning the Paralympic category of this year’s 37th Bosphorus Intercontinental Swimming Race, organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee.

Training under coach Aljona Masnjova at Akyazı Beach in Ordu’s Altınordu district, Gündüz remains focused on his ultimate goal: representing Türkiye at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. “I love swimming and I have clear goals in this sport,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). “I’ve never thought about giving up.”

A record of success

Gündüz’s rise has been marked by a series of strong performances.

He finished second in his classification at the 2023 Bosphorus Intercontinental Swimming Race and then secured first place in both 2024 and 2025.

His discipline, determination, and consistent training have made him a standout figure in Türkiye’s para-sports scene.

Triathlon ambitions

Beyond swimming, Gündüz aims to expand his athletic repertoire to triathlon, combining swimming, cycling, and running. “I’m still very young and have a long way to go,” he said. “I previously competed in a triathlon in Ordu with a good result. My next goal is the upcoming race in Ayvalık, followed by the final in Alanya. I hope to become a national triathlete as well.”

Dreaming of Paralympic glory

Yusuf Efe Gündüz’s overarching dream is to represent Türkiye at the Paralympic Games.

“I really want to compete at Los Angeles 2028,” he said. “Like every athlete, my aim is to succeed there and make my family and country proud.”

Coach Aljona Masnjova praised her young athlete’s dedication.

Turkish para-swimmer Yusuf Efe Gündüz (R) poses for a photo with his trainer Aljona Masnjova after a training session, Ordu, Türkiye, Sept. 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Yusuf Efe Gündüz is incredibly determined and loves to work,” she said. “His progress is a result of disciplined training and a strong mindset. I believe he can achieve every goal we’ve set together.”