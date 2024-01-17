Turkish Triathlon Federation President Bayram Yalçınkaya has set ambitious sights on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking a historic debut for Türkiye in the triathlon event.

However, the ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yalçınkaya expressed confidence in securing a Paris 2024 quota, particularly highlighting Sinem Xisca Tous Servera in the women's category and Uğurcan Özer.

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, we will make history in Paris 2024," he said, emphasizing that success will be measured not just by participation but by the degree of achievement, setting the stage for a more significant impact in Los Angeles.

Drawing inspiration from sporting legends, Yalçınkaya shared insights from his firsthand experience observing Michael Phelps, emphasizing the importance of relentless dedication and strategic planning.

"Continuity and properly planned work are essential," he said, underscoring the significance of long-term planning in the pursuit of excellence.

Yalçınkaya acknowledged the role of family, athlete and coach-club dynamics, emphasizing their crucial interdependence in nurturing top-tier athletes.

He went on to highlight the integral role of families in athlete development, acknowledging the challenges of balancing protection and freedom.

For instance, he contrasted cultural approaches, illustrating the importance of instilling responsibility in young athletes for their well-being.

Looking ahead to the 2024 calendar, Yalçınkaya highlighted the brand value of triathlon events in Gallipoli and Istanbul, foreseeing their continued growth.

Plans include hosting the Asian and European championships together in Istanbul in 2025, with a focus on making Istanbul and Gallipoli major international triathlon hubs.

Despite acknowledging the need for patience in the development of triathlon as a sport, Yalçınkaya emphasized the rapid growth of the community and their collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to establish new facilities and federation buildings.

The goal is to enhance technological capabilities and involve more athletes in the Olympic project, particularly by bringing expertise from Spain to Türkiye.

Reflecting on the challenges faced in 2023, Yalçınkaya underscored the resilience of the triathlon community and their success in organizing major events.

He debunked the misconception of triathlon as a heavy sport, emphasizing their commitment to providing entertaining and accessible training for children and viewing triathlon as a fundamental discipline for young athletes.