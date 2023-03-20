Turkish Wrestling Federation President Şeref Eroğlu expressed his elation toward the national athletes who triumphed in the just-ended U23 European Wrestling Championship held in Bucharest, Romania.

"A very beautiful generation is waiting for us. Believe in us and support us. We will continue to proudly represent the Turkish flag with our bright young people," he said.

The national athletes competing in Greco-Roman, women's and freestyle competitions garnered a total of 17 medals, with the Greco-Roman national team earning the U23 European champion title as a team for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, the women's and freestyle national teams secured second place in Europe.

Eroğlu praised the U23 European Wrestling Championship and commended the national athletes for their outstanding performance.

"The U23 European Wrestling Championship was very successful for Turkish wrestling. We had the opportunity to witness the future champions in Bucharest. I congratulate all my national team athletes who won medals and competed here. I am proud of them," he said.

He also stated that the Turkish Wrestling Federation would dedicate the medals and cups to their fellow citizens, injured individuals, and the Turkish nation who perished in the earthquake.

"Our future is in the youth," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the national athletes' impressive performance, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu issued a congratulatory message, in which he praised the athletes' dedication and skill, stating, "I congratulate our athletes who won a total of 17 medals, two gold, four silver and 11 bronze, at the European Under-23 Wrestling Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. I wish continued success to our national athletes who made us proud with the medals they won."

Kasapoğlu also expressed his appreciation for those who contributed to the athletes' success and represented the Turkish flag and national anthem with pride.