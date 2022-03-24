Turkish boxer Kerem Özmen on Thursday won the gold medal in the U22 European Boxing Championship held in the Croatian town of Porec.

Özmen became the European champion by defeating his Armenian opponent Artur Shakhpazyan in the 63.5-kilogram final, a statement released by the Turkish Boxing Federation said.

Özmen, who is an athlete for Istanbul club Fenerbahçe, won the silver medal in the World Boxing Championship held last December in Serbia, losing the final match to the reigning Olympic champion Andy Cruz of Cuba.

Turkish athletes capped the tournament with four gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Samet Gümüş took home another gold among the men, while Nurullah Oyan, Mehmethan Çınar, Tahir Taha Akkoyun and Emir Büyükdağ won bronze medals for Turkey.

In women's boxing, Erivan Barut and Hatice Akbaş won gold medals in their respective categories. Gizem Özer clinched silver and Gizem En won bronze medals in the tournament.