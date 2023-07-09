Ayhan Yıldırım, president of the Turkish Visually Impaired Sports Federation, expressed the ambition to represent Türkiye in the best possible manner with 25 quotas at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Yıldırım, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), shed light on the federation's ongoing efforts and the preparation process for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

With a steadfast dedication to the development of visually impaired sports, Yıldırım highlighted their endeavors to increase the number of clubs and athletes within the federation.

Expressing delight at the achievements in their respective disciplines as a result of these efforts, Yıldırım continued, "The fact that our B1 Football National Team secured a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games is a tremendous honor. It is the first quota secured as a team, and we consider it a privilege. Additionally, it holds great significance for us that our Goalball Women's National Team, as world champions, has also earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Currently, we have 16 athletes who have obtained visas for this esteemed global event. Our visa acquisitions will continue, and our aim is to represent our country in Paris with around 25 quotas."

Ayhan Yıldırım, president of the Turkish Visually Impaired Sports Federation, speaks at the Visually Impaired Weightlifting Türkiye Championships, Mersin, Türkiye, July 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Yıldırım emphasized that the federation remains actively engaged in seven different sports disciplines.

Highlighting their focus on the Paralympic Games and their aspirations for success, Yıldırım said, "After the Judo branch achieved success in the World Championships, it transitioned to the Judo Federation with the approval of our ministry. We have Goalball, B1 Football, Futsal, Weightlifting, Chess, Swimming, and Athletics. If Judo had not transitioned, we would have aimed for 8 medals and 40 quotas a year and a half ago. Judo is one of our significant disciplines. Now, for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, our goal is to secure 4-5 medals."

Yıldırım acknowledged the athletes' unwavering determination as they diligently prepare to achieve the best results in the forthcoming World Championships.

Turkish visually impaired weightlifters pose for a photo at the Visually Impaired Weightlifting Türkiye Championships, Mersin, Türkiye, July 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Highlighting the increasing number of licensed athletes each year, Yıldırım said, "Currently, we have 5,500 active athletes. In previous years, it was 3,500, and this year we have reached 5,500. Our target for future years is 7,500. We hope to continue this upward trajectory."