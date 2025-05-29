With the 2024 FIVB Nations League around the corner, the Turkish Volleyball Federation hosted a morale-boosting night in Istanbul, bringing together stars, coaches, and officials in a show of unity, ambition, and unshaken belief in sustained global success.

Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ opened the evening with a message that blended pride with purpose.

“We’re at the beginning of a long, challenging season with the Sultans and the Efes,” he said. “Our goal remains the same as it was from day one – to stand consistently on the podium, both in men’s and women’s volleyball.”

With the Women’s World Championship set in Thailand and the men heading to the Philippines, Üstündağ emphasized the strength of Türkiye’s deep talent pool and the importance of building continuity amid generational change.

Acknowledging the natural evolution of rosters, he highlighted the emergence of young names during recent training camps in Italy and the importance of passing the torch without weakening the team’s spirit.

“We’re proud to have a team whose average age ranks among the youngest in global volleyball. We’re successful on the court, off it, and in the pipeline. As the head of this family, I’m extremely proud,” he said.

Üstündağ also praised Turkish clubs’ European campaigns, celebrating Halkbank’s CEV Champions League Final Four finish and Ziraat Bankkart’s CEV Cup triumph.

He expressed concern over a minor injury to star player Adis Lagumdzija, who’s expected to miss the opening leg of the Nations League. “It’s the only dark cloud today, but our depth will carry us forward,” he said.

As for fan engagement, he confirmed that the Istanbul leg of the Women’s Nations League will be played at Sinan Erdem Dome, before shifting to the Netherlands. “Everywhere is Türkiye,” he added. “I’m sure our fans will be there too.”

Men’s national team head coach Umut Çakır took the mic with quiet intensity, setting sights firmly on the 2028 Olympic Games. “We’ve begun preparations in Ankara and tested ourselves against the Dutch. It’s a long road, but we’re building with a wide squad and real belief. Expect to see a team that fights for every point.”

Captain Murat Yenipazar echoed the sentiment, calling the morale night a much-needed spark ahead of their campaign.

On the women’s side, head coach Daniele Santarelli beamed with pride. “We started preparing a few weeks ago. The team is hungry, focused, and committed. My staff – both Turkish and Italian – works in perfect harmony. These girls don’t fear hard work, and they don’t accept failure.” Santarelli emphasized the value of fan support and the importance of the Nations League, reiterating that Türkiye’s Sultans are in it to win it again.

Team captain Simge Aköz matched that energy. “We’re ready. We’re coming off a strong season, and we want to win the Nations League again, then stand tall at the World Championship. When you achieve once, it only fuels your hunger for more,” she said. Aköz also touched on the emotional goodbyes within her club, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit. “It’s been tough seeing friends leave, but that’s professional sport. I’ll miss them deeply.”

Rising setter Elif Şahin said the Italy training camp helped the squad recognize and refine their weaknesses. “It was a good process. We’re excited – just like every year.”

Middle blocker Aslı Kalaç closed with a bold promise. “Our journey always begins with one aim – reaching the final and lifting that trophy. We’re thrilled to be back playing a national match in Istanbul after so long. All we ask is that the fans show up and lift us.”