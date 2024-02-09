Turkish national weightlifter Harun Algül is gearing up to return home from the European Championships in Bulgaria with a gleaming gold medal.

The weightlifting national team has just wrapped up their preparations for the European Championships, scheduled from Feb.12-20 in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Twenty-year-old Harun Algül, who underwent a three-month training camp with the team in Çorum to gear up for the championship, aims to replicate his success from the Youth and Under-23 European Weightlifting Championships held in Romania in July 2023, where he clinched three gold medals.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Algül, who has garnered numerous national and international accolades in weightlifting over seven years, expressed his determination to set lofty goals.

Detailing their rigorous preparations during the camp in Çorum, Algül stated, "I am delighted to have joined the national team. My uncle is also a national weightlifter, and I began my journey into sports because of him. We started training at my uncle's gym in Şırnak. After three to four years, I began to shine a little. I joined Olympic preparations and camps. Every year after the camps, I became the Youth European Champion. And now, here I am. I believe I will win in Bulgaria, just like I did in Romania."

Reflecting on the camp, Algül acknowledged facing minor injuries but highlighted the support he received from coaches and teammates, which kept him motivated.

Confident in the team's form, Algül remarked, "We are thankful for coming together once again. Hopefully, I will bring home a medal. I draw motivation from observing my teammates. They are all in excellent condition, mashallah. I have full confidence in my teammates, coaches, and myself. I firmly believe that we will return after singing our national anthem."

The promising young weightlifter concluded by mentioning his plans to compete in the Senior Weightlifting World Championships, scheduled later this year, following the European Championships.