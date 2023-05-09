Four Turkish weightlifters, Yusuf Fehmi Genç, Kaan Kahriman, Ferdi Mustal, and Muammer Şahin, have expressed their hopes of bringing home more medals in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The athletes recently participated in the European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia and shared their thoughts on their achievements in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Yusuf Fehmi Genç, who made history as the first Turkish athlete to win a gold medal in the 67 kg. category at the Seniors World Championships held in Colombia last year, won the gold medal in clean and jerk at the European Championships in Armenia.

He revealed that he had to go up to the 73 kg. category for the competition because of the starting quota competitions for the Olympics.

Yusuf Fehmi also expressed his disappointment with burning the Azerbaijani flag during the competition and condemned the incident.

Yusuf Fehmi is determined to continue his progress toward the 2024 Paris Olympics and participate in the grand slam event that gives quota points ahead of the Olympics.

He hopes to bring home the Olympic gold medal to Türkiye and raise the Crescent-Star flag again.

Kaan Kahriman won the silver medal in the snatch and the bronze medal in total in the 67 kg. category at the European Championships in Armenia.

Although he did not break any records, he is determined to win a medal at the Seniors World Championships at the end of the year.

Ferdi Mustal won the silver medal in clean and jerk in the 67 kg. category in Armenia.

He hopes to get better and bring home a medal in his new weight category.

Muammer Şahin won the silver medal in the snatch in the 55 kg. category at the European Championships in Armenia.

He is confident that he will become the champion at the next World Championships in the same category.