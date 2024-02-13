Turkish weightlifters Muammer Şahin and Harun Algül are ready to reach new heights at the European Weightlifting Championship in Bulgaria, pledging to proudly sing the national anthem while standing on the podium in the 55 kg. category.

Muammer Şahin, the seasoned captain of the national weightlifting team, along with Harun Algül, a newcomer to the senior category, shared their aspirations with Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the competition.

Şahin, hailing from Kayseri, Türkiye, delved into his journey, tracing back to 2007 when he first embraced the sport.

"Representing Turkey internationally since 2011, I've clinched titles at the world championships and numerous European events, including a silver in Armenia last year, missing gold by a whisker," Şahin said.

He acknowledged the rigorous three-month camp in Çorum, where he honed his skills alongside fellow lifters under the guidance of coaches Gökhan Kuşçuoğlu, Isa Makal and Mehmet Doğan.

Despite grappling with injuries, Şahin exuded confidence in his team's preparedness for the championship.

Expressing gratitude for the support from the government and the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, Şahin's ultimate goal was clear: to clinch gold and serenade the national anthem, a moment he described as deeply emotional and the epitome of every Turkish athlete's dream.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Harun Algül, a rising star from Şırnak, shared his exhilaration at stepping into the senior European Championship arena for the first time.

Reflecting on his seven-year journey in the sport, Algül reminisced about his junior European triumph in Bucharest, an experience that fueled his ambitions.

"With the motivation from my teammates and coaches, I'm ready to make my mark in Sofia," Algül said.

He spoke fondly of his family, especially his youngest brother, Yasin, whom he hoped to inspire with a medal-winning performance.

Gökhan Kuşçuoğlu, the weightlifting national team coach, echoed confidence in his athletes, particularly in the potential for medal-worthy performances from Şahin and Algül.

While Şahin eyes the top spot, Kuşçuoğlu emphasized Algül's capacity to surprise, hinting at the possibility of at least one medal making its way home.