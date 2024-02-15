Bulgaria was treated to a display of Turkish excellence as the weightlifting duo of Kaan Kahriman and Ferdi Hardal showcased their talent on the continental stage.

At the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kaan Kahriman clinched the gold medal in the 67 kg. category, lifting an impressive 142 kg. in the snatch event, while Ferdi Hardal finished seventh in the snatch with a lift of 135 kg.

So far, Turkish athletes have won a total of 10 medals at the championships, including five golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated Kaan Kahriman, who brought home gold.

In his congratulatory message, Minister Bak said: "I congratulate our national weightlifter Kaan Kahriman for winning the gold medal in the men's 67 kg. category at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The achievements of our young athletes make us proud. I believe that the success of our young athletes will be an important source of inspiration for future generations of athletes and will further elevate Turkish sports. I congratulate everyone involved in this success, especially our national weightlifter Kaan Kahriman, and wish him continued success."

Kahriman, who won a gold, silver, and bronze medal in the 67 kg. category in Bulgaria, and Ferdi Hardal, who won a silver and bronze medal, reflected on their achievements.

Kahriman, who dominated the snatch with a lift of 142 kg., the bronze medal in the clean and jerk with a lift of 168 kg., and the silver medal overall with a total lift of 310 kg., said that he had hoped for better results in the competition.

"I arrived at this competition with high hopes of becoming the overall champion. It could be said that we lost the overall championship by just 1 kg. However, I am grateful to have won three medals: one gold, one silver and one bronze. I dedicate these medals to our martyrs and my mother," he said.

"I hope to meet all my competitors at the World Championships. My new goal is first the World Championships and then to work to become champion at the 2028 Olympics," he added.

Ferdi Hardal, who won the silver medal in the clean and jerk with a lift of 169 kg. and the bronze medal overall with a total lift of 304 kg., said that he put much effort into preparing for the European Championships.

"Despite a shoulder injury before the last camp, I persevered and achieved second place in the clean and jerk and third overall. While I missed the gold by rushing a lift, I'm hopeful for a gold medal in the next competition," Hardal said.

Hardal, highlighting the team's improved performance in the European Championships, said: "My friends Muammer Şahin and Kaan Kahriman secured the gold medal. Things are going slightly better than we anticipated, and we hope our other teammates will also achieve success."

Hardal, dedicating his medals to his wife and daughter, expressed: "I deeply love my wife, and I miss my daughter and wife greatly. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the president of ASKİ Sports Club and the mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, Mansur Yavaş. Their support means a lot to us. I am truly thankful to everyone who prays for us, both at home and at work."