The Turkish national women's handball team coach, Costica Buceschi, has issued a heartfelt invitation to the upcoming match against Montenegro in the 6th qualifying group of the European Handball Championship, scheduled for Wednesday.

As preparations for the Montenegro match unfold at the Rize Yenişehir Sports Hall, Buceschi has underscored Rize's significance in both women's and men's handball, lauding it as one of the country's pivotal cities in the sport.

Buceschi expressed his thrill at hosting the national match in Rize, praising the city's passion for handball.

He believes the local audience's support will be crucial and invites handball fans in Rize to join them.

Buceschi is preparing the team for their crucial matches against Montenegro and Serbia, emphasizing the need to learn from their previous struggles.

He highlighted the team's focus on securing second place in the group and stressed the importance of a strong start against Montenegro to set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Buceschi also underscored the team's commitment to rigorous training, emphasizing the importance of being competitive and valuing every aspect of their game.

He emphasized the crowd's role as the team's "eighth player," highlighting their influence on the game's dynamics and both teams' morale.

Despite a recent defeat, Betül Yılmaz aims to secure a victory in Rize, emphasizing the importance of the matches for the team's prestige.

Yılmaz looks ahead to the match against Serbia, aiming to secure a victory and celebrate with fans before heading to Serbia.

She acknowledges the challenges of away matches and believes Montenegro will face a tough crowd in Rize.