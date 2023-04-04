The Turkish women's handball national team is preparing to confront Serbia in the first European Qualification play-off tour match for the 2023 IHF World Championship.

Ahead of the training session at Hüseyin Avni Alparslan Sports Hall, head coach Costica Buceschi said that the upcoming match against Serbia would be a formidable challenge. Nevertheless, he expressed his team's commitment to achieve a favorable outcome in Giresun.

The Romanian tactician emphasized the importance of these two games, the final qualifiers for the World Championship in December.

The Serbian team has a strong presence in European and World Championships, consistently vying for top honors.

Conversely, the Turkish team boasts an impressive roster of athletes competing in their respective clubs.

The upcoming match in Giresun is a strategic advantage for the Turkish team aiming leverage in their pursuit of victory.

Buceschi extended an invitation to the people of Giresun, highlighting the significance of their support in elevating the Turkish national team's morale and performance.

National team captain Yasemin Şahin also expressed her aspirations of securing a World Championship spot by overcoming the Serbian hurdle, and expressed her faith in the invaluable backing of the Giresun community for achieving their objective.

Ayşenur Kara conveyed her immense joy at being in Giresun as a national team player and expressed her enthusiasm for participating in this significant match in the city. Kara maintains a firm conviction that with intense preparation and the unwavering support of the Giresun community, they will triumph over Serbia.