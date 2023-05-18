Türkiye's unyielding prowess in women's volleyball is set to reach new heights on Saturday as the nation vies for its 24th international cup.

The grand finale of the Women's CEV Champions League, Europe's premier club-level tournament, will unfold in Turin, Italy, unveiling the undisputed champion.

For the first time in the annals of the Women's CEV Champions League, two Turkish teams will square off in a captivating showdown.

VakıfBank and Eczacıbaşı have showcased their mettle, surmounting formidable challenges to secure their berths in the finals of this prestigious volleyball spectacle.

The clash between these two powerhouses serves as a resounding testament to the remarkable ascent of Turkish volleyball.

Traditionally, Italian teams have monopolized the finals, but this time, the spotlight shines on Türkiye as two domestic giants lock horns, adding an electrifying twist to the tournament's narrative.

Türkiye's dominance in the Women's CEV Champions League has been nothing short of remarkable, with Turkish teams primed to secure their eighth championship title.

The fruits of recent investments in women's volleyball have borne witness to an impressive trophy haul since 2011.

VakıfBank spearhead the charge, having clinched the coveted crown on five occasions, solidifying their status as the team with the most triumphs and brightest stars.

Fenerbahçe and Eczacıbaşı have also etched their names into the list of champions, each celebrating victory once.

VakıfBank's jubilant trophy-lifting moments occurred in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2022, while Fenerbahçe relished their victory in 2012 and Eczacıbaşı claimed the laurels in 2015.

Turkish teams have impressively graced the tournament's final stage on seven occasions, further accentuating the nation's volleyball prowess.

Türkiye's ascendancy transcends continental borders, as their dominance extends to the global stage.

Turkish teams have triumphed seven times in the Women's Club World Championship organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) since 1991, earning the distinction of being the most successful country in this prestigious tournament.

VakıfBank, with four victories, lead the charge, while Eczacıbaşı have secured the title twice, and Fenerbahçe have added one championship to Türkiye's growing collection.

In addition to their remarkable achievements in the Champions League and the Club World Championship, Turkish teams have left an indelible mark in other European tournaments.

Türkiye has secured five championships in the Women's CEV Cup, the continent's second-tier competition, and four titles in the Women's CEV Challenge Cup, the third-tier tournament.

Eczacıbaşı have triumphed thrice in the CEV Cup, while VakıfBank Güneş Sigorta clinched the title in 2004.

Fenerbahçe showcased their prowess in 2014, while Bursa Metropolitan Belediyespor emerged victorious in the Challenge Cup in 2015 and 2017.

Yeşilyurt added to Türkiye's triumphs, capturing the coveted trophy in 2021.

Among the Turkish volleyball pantheon, VakıfBank shine as the unrivaled powerhouse.

Their astounding track record boasts an impressive tally of 11 trophies across all four competitions.

Eczacıbaşı follows closely behind with six illustrious cups, while Fenerbahçe secures three championships.