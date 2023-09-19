Turkish star Feyzullah Aktürk, competing in the men's freestyle 92 kg. category clinched a hard-fought bronze medal by defeating Georgia's Miriani Maisuradze with a final score of 5-3 at the World Wrestling Championships.

This victory secured a coveted spot on the podium and marked a significant milestone for Turkish wrestling, as it was the 200th medal earned in the history of Turkish wrestling championships.

The bustling arena in the heart of Serbia's capital, Belgrade, bore witness to a thrilling showdown as national wrestler Feyzullah Aktürk locked horns with his Georgian counterpart, Miriani Maisuradze, in the bronze medal match.

Aktürk overcame his formidable opponent with a score that etched his name among the world's top wrestling talents, earning him the title of world's third best.

The Türkiye Wrestling Federation announced that this historic achievement was the 200th medal earned by Turkish wrestlers in the annals of the World Championships.

In a heartfelt statement, they commemorated this momentous occasion, reflecting on the rich history of Turkish wrestling: "It was back in 1950 when we clinched our first medal in the World Wrestling Championships. Over 73 years, our wrestlers have consistently excelled, amassing a treasure trove of golds and honors. As we journeyed to Belgrade, Serbia, to participate in this year's World Wrestling Championships, we already had 198 medals. First, it was Taha Akgül who claimed a bronze medal, marking our 199th medal. Then, Feyzullah Aktürk added to our legacy with his brilliant performance, securing the 200th medal for our nation. In this auspicious year, where we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye Wrestling Federation, it is fitting that we achieve such a significant milestone. Let the flag of Türkiye, proudly carried by our wrestling federation, continue to soar in the realm of world sports. Happy 100th anniversary to the Türkiye Wrestling Federation, and here's to many more medals and triumphs in the years to come."