Young wrestler Muhammet Ali Göçmen, who clinched third place in his debut international championship while representing the Turkish national team, is now setting his sights on gold in upcoming tournaments.

The 19-year-old athlete, hailing from Sakarya Municipality Sports Club, embarked on his wrestling journey in Istanbul under the guidance of a physical education teacher during his middle school years.

With determination and support from his family, Göçmen honed his skills and achieved various accolades in tournaments. Last year, donning the national team jersey for the first time, he secured a bronze medal in the 72-kg. category at the Under-20 World Wrestling Championships held in Jordan.

At the Zagreb Open 1st Ranking Series in Croatia from Jan. 10-14, Göçmen graced the mat once again, clinching third place in the Greco-Roman style 72 kg. category and earning a medal in the senior division.

Under Sakarya Municipality Sports Club's wrestling head coach Zafer Başar, Göçmen continues to push his limits in pursuit of further success.

Turkish wrestler Muhammet Ali Göçmen lifts his sparring partner during a training session at the Sakarya Municipality Sports Club, Sakarya, Türkiye, March 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Looking ahead, Göçmen is gearing up for international tournaments in Antalya in March, aiming for success to secure a spot in the European and World Championships for Under-17 and Under-20 categories in Serbia from June 24 to July 7 and in Spain from Sept. 2-8, respectively.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Göçmen expressed his excitement following his breakthrough at his first international outing in the national colors, emphasizing his aspirations for championship titles in future competitions.

Preparations for the upcoming international tournaments in Antalya are already underway, with Göçmen setting his sights on the top podium finish.

He plans to represent Sakarya Municipality Sports Club alongside about four of his teammates, aiming to clinch victory and secure a spot in the national team for the European and world championships.

Despite initial nerves during his first international venture, Göçmen described the unique challenges and pressures of competing abroad.

However, he highlighted the immense satisfaction and pride that come with winning medals on the international stage, emphasizing that achieving international success is the dream of every athlete.

Göçmen expressed his determination to continue striving for excellence and ultimately hoist the Turkish flag and hear the national anthem play at future championships as a European and world champion.