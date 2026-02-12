Rıza Kayaalp waited 610 days to step back onto the mat. When he did, he looked as if he had never left.

The three-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion marked his return by winning gold at the Zagreb Open, allowing just one point across four bouts.

It was a statement performance from one of Türkiye’s most decorated athletes, a reminder that even a long absence could not dull his edge.

Kayaalp had qualified quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics but was unable to compete due to a medication issue linked to treatment for persistent tinnitus. His appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was upheld, clearing the way for his return. He describes the period as the toughest of his career.

“For an athlete with so many titles, this was the worst thing that could happen,” he said. “Because of a simple issue, we faced a huge problem. But I always believed I would overcome it, return to my job and leave the sport on my own terms.”

The ordeal, he says, renewed his hunger.

“There was fatigue before. In this one and a half year period, my desire to work came back stronger. I was already motivated to be champion. Now it is even greater. I feel renewed.”

At 36, Kayaalp is targeting the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. He insists medals for himself matter less than medals for his country. Still, one prize remains missing from his collection: Olympic gold.

He also has history in his sights. Kayaalp shares the record for most European titles with Russian great Aleksandr Karelin. A 13th crown at the 2026 European Championships in Tirana would give him the record outright.

“I was so close,” he said. “Fourteen finals, 12 European titles, one more for the record, and then something unwanted happens. But everything is resolved. To bring that record to my country would mean a lot.”

His return in Zagreb carried nerves. He felt them at the morning weigh in. He felt them before the first bout. But once his feet touched the mat, instinct took over.

“I missed it so much,” he said. “When you step on the mat, everything changes.”