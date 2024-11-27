World and European champion wrestler Nesrin Baş, currently training at Turkey's Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM) in Edirne, has her eyes firmly set on a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

At just 22 years old, Baş's journey to elite wrestling began unexpectedly.

While in middle school in Turhal, Tokat was discovered for her potential during a volleyball game by her PE teacher.

Today, after a career filled with accolades, she's pushing forward to achieve her Olympic dreams.

Having won 14 medals in major tournaments – two World Championships, three European Championships and one Balkan title – Baş has already made a mark in wrestling.

However, her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics fell short of the medal goal, a result she is determined to change in 2028.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Baş reflected on her humble beginnings in sports. "I started volleyball at my middle school in Turhal. My PE teacher, Şenay Konaçoğlu, spotted my talent. She told me, 'You hit smashes well and have strong hands; you should try wrestling.' If they had told me back then that I'd compete in the Olympics and become a world and European champion, I wouldn’t have believed it," Baş said. "But through hard work, dedication and perseverance, I made it."

Critics who doubted her choice of wrestling have been silenced by her achievements. Training at TOHM in Edirne since 2017, Baş has excelled, winning world and European titles in the under-23 category, and clinching the European senior championship this year.

She also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, an experience she cherishes despite not securing a medal.

"Being part of the Olympics was a great honor, and I gained invaluable experience. Every athlete dreams of going to the Olympics and winning a medal. I gave my best, but sometimes, it’s not meant to be. I will never give up. I’ll keep working hard," Baş said, emphasizing her unwavering commitment. "A week after returning from Paris, I was back at training. Thanks to TOHM, I made it to the Olympics and became a European and world champion. My goal now is to return from Los Angeles 2028 with a gold medal, raise our flag and hear our national anthem."

TOHM Sports Specialist Nilgün Güçlü praised Baş for her dedication and role as a role model for other athletes. "Although she didn’t achieve her goal in Paris, we believe she will in Los Angeles. We support her every step of the way. Nesrin came from Tokat to Edirne, and here, she is part of our family. She's an exemplary athlete with great communication skills, both in training and with fellow athletes. With the support of our Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Athlete Development Department and our local sports authorities, we provide the best support possible to our athletes here," Güçlü stated.