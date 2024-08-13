Taha Akgül, who clinched a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics before retiring from competitive wrestling, returned to Türkiye to a warm reception at Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

Despite his achievement, Akgül expressed disappointment, citing controversial refereeing decisions in the semifinals that cost him the gold medal.

Accompanied by the national freestyle wrestling team coach Abdullah Çakmar and Turkish Wrestling Federation President Şeref Eroğlu, Akgül reflected on his Olympic journey.

He praised the extensive preparations undertaken by the Youth and Sports Ministry, the federation, and the coaching staff but lamented the semifinal decision, stating, "The 'passive' call in a match between the Olympic and world champions was unjust. Despite not receiving any points in other matches, we aimed for gold but ended with an undeserved defeat. If I had won gold, it would have significantly improved our country's ranking."

Reflecting on his retirement, Akgül emphasized his commitment to mentoring future wrestlers and noted the significance of ending his career on a high note at the Olympics, despite the challenges faced.

Addressing Türkiye’s lack of gold in wrestling for 40 years, Akgül expressed optimism, "I believe we will make up for it in 2028 across all disciplines."

Şeref Eroğlu also slammed the "controversial" refereeing at the just-ended Olympics, claiming it robbed Taha Akgül of a gold medal.

Eroğlu praised Akgül's legendary career and emphasized that while the injustice can't be undone, his achievements will be honored.

Çakmar, who announced his retirement, highlighted Akgül’s impressive record of 11 European titles, three world championships, one Olympic gold, and two Olympic bronze medals.

He also expressed disappointment over the referees' decision and thanked Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their support, affirming his commitment to Turkish wrestling in a new role.