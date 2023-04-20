National wrestlers Taha Akgül and Feyzullah Aktürk expressed their joy and pride at becoming European champions at the wrestling championship held in Croatia.

Taha Akgül won his 10th gold medal in 125 kilograms freestyle, while Feyzullah Aktürk won his second gold medal in 92 kilograms freestyle.

Akgül mentioned that he presented the medal to those who lost their lives in the Feb. 6 "disaster of the century" dubbed twin earthquakes.

"Winning my 10th championship marked a highly significant turning point in my athletic journey, characterized by a unique and distinct set of circumstances. Pitted against my archrival, the stakes were high and the weight of the occasion was not lost on me. Despite the formidable challenge posed by champions, I emerged victorious, proudly ascending to the pinnacle of European competition. This accomplishment fills me with happiness and a deep sense of fulfillment," he said.

Akgül also explained that winning in the heavyweight category meant a lot to him.

"My aspiration was to reach double-digit championship victories, and the sweet sound of our national anthem once again filled me with immense pride. I derive great spiritual pleasure from this accomplishment, though I cannot deny the taxing nature of the journey. Despite facing formidable opposition in three intense matches leading up to the finals, we displayed determination in the qualifying rounds. Unfortunately, I sustained a serious foot injury in the final leg of the competition, which left me incapacitated. Despite this setback, we gave it our all and although we were unable to secure the coveted medal, I am thrilled to have achieved this momentous feat. In honor of those who lost their lives in the earthquake zones, particularly in Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, I dedicate this medal. To them, I offer my unwavering support and solidarity, for they are not alone in their struggle. Finally, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who played a role in this accomplishment – from my teammates and federation to ASKI Spor," he said.

Meanwhile, Feyzullah Aktürk was also very happy to defend his European Championships title.

"Those moments were like a dream, I am living that dream right now," said Aktürk.

"My desire to defend my title propelled me to pursue this feat with tenacity, and thankfully, I triumphed. This victory has filled me with an overwhelming sense of joy and satisfaction. As I stand atop the podium, having claimed the first gold medal, I am hopeful that my success will be shared by my fellow wrestlers - Yasemin Adar, Rıza Kayaalp and others - who will compete in the days to come. Our team's previous European Championships victory yielded 7 gold medals and I hope that this year, we can surpass this feat. On a personal note, I am dedicated to raising awareness and funds for my nephew, who suffers from SMA. I will be sharing his story on my Instagram account today and I implore our wrestling community and the wider public to lend their support to the account we will open. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, amid these blessed days, I ask for their zakat. As I present this medal to the people of Türkiye, I am filled with a sense of immense pride and gratitude," he added.

The Turkish Wrestling Federation also congratulated the two wrestlers on their victories.

In a statement, the federation said, "We congratulate our national wrestlers Taha Akgül and Feyzullah Aktürk, who became European champions in their respective categories, and wish them continued success in their future competitions."