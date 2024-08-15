Twelve-year-old Berat Çelik has clinched his third Turkish national wrestling title at the İsmail Demirci U13 Boys Freestyle Wrestling Championship.

The young wrestler's triumph not only solidifies his status as a rising star but also propels him to set his sights even higher.

Çelik, who began wrestling under Coach Adem Şahna at the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate, quickly made a name for himself.

Praising his undefeated streak on the mat, Çelik expressed his gratitude, stating, "Winning three national titles is incredible. I thank everyone who has supported me. My goal is to represent my country by winning medals at European, World, and Olympic championships."

His passion for wrestling was sparked by watching successful athletes like Taha Akgül, Alperen Berber, and Rıza Kayaalp.

"Their achievements fueled my curiosity and ambition. I hope to end my career on a high note," Çelik said.

Training rigorously, Çelik dedicates four hours daily to practice, highlighting the support of his teammates.

"We achieve success together," he said.

He aspires to bring pride to Ağrı and his country, aiming to raise the Turkish flag and play the national anthem at international events.

Coach Adem Şahna praised Çelik’s exceptional talent. "In just five years, we’ve seen significant progress. We've built a team, won medals across various categories, and even had three female athletes achieve national recognition. We first noticed Berat’s energy and agility on the street, and he impressed us during training. His potential is extraordinary."

Şahna continued, "Berat’s journey has been impressive. He won his first national title in Ankara in 2023, followed by another in 2024. Winning the U13 championship, despite being only 12, showcases his special abilities. We believe Berat is destined for Olympic success and will proudly represent our country on the world stage."