Turkish wrestling veteran Serhat Sarıçiçek added another milestone to his decorated career by winning bronze in the Greco-Roman 130 kg. Veterans A (35-40) category at the 2025 Veterans World Wrestling Championships.

The 38-year-old Erzincan native, competing in one of the tournament’s most grueling divisions, secured a 4-0 victory over American veteran Mingo Grant in the bronze medal match, showcasing a combination of technique, endurance and mental fortitude.

The weeklong championships, held Oct. 7-12 at Tatabanya’s Zatika Sport Center, featured over 1,000 wrestlers from 50+ countries, spanning age groups from Veterans A (35-40) to Masters (55+).

The competition emphasized the longevity of wrestling, attracting former Olympians, world champions and dedicated enthusiasts who transitioned from professional circuits to veteran-level contests.

Greco-Roman bouts – prohibiting holds below the waist – demanded exceptional strength and precision, particularly in the heavyweight brackets.

Türkiye’s delegation of roughly 60 athletes, coaches and support staff underscored the nation’s deep-rooted wrestling tradition, often described as the country’s national sport.

Early in the tournament, Muhlis Kazımoğlu claimed gold in the 58 kg. men’s freestyle Veterans A, while Turkish competitors across age groups amassed several medals, securing a top-five position in overall team rankings.

This success reaffirmed Türkiye’s status as a wrestling powerhouse, a legacy built on 13 Olympic gold medals and decades of UWW podium finishes.

Sarıçiçek’s journey to the podium exemplified resilience and strategic mastery.

After a semifinal loss, he regrouped and dominated the bronze medal bout, executing precise lifts and pins that left little room for error.

His coach, national wrestler Çetin Boğa, played a critical role, blending Erzincan’s traditional wrestling roots with modern UWW techniques and focusing on endurance, positioning and tactical adaptability in high-stakes matches.

This bronze medal represents a second consecutive podium finish for Sarıçiçek in the same category, following his 2024 Veterans World Championships bronze in Porec, Croatia.

His consistent performance at the international level highlights both personal dedication and the strength of Türkiye’s veteran wrestling programs.

Erzincan, his home province, renowned for producing wrestling talent including Olympic medalist Şeref Eroğlu, continues to fuel Türkiye’s wrestling excellence.

The medal drew widespread attention in Türkiye, with the Erzincan Governor’s Office hailing him as a symbol of national pride, while local media and social platforms celebrated his achievement.

Sarıçiçek’s success reinforces wrestling’s enduring spirit, proving that experience, discipline and determination can prevail against age and international competition alike.