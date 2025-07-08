On a grass field glistening with olive oil and rich in centuries-old tradition, boys as young as 11 grappled their way into Türkiye’s most storied sporting spectacle: the annual Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Championship.

Staged each summer in the historic northwestern city of Edirne, the tournament traces its roots to the 14th century, originally conceived to keep the Ottoman Empire’s warriors battle-ready and in peak condition.

The sport, which is on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, sees wrestlers cover themselves in olive oil and try to press their opponent’s back to the ground to win the bout.

Wrestlers pause in the shade as they wait for their turn during the 664th annual Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Festival, one of the oldest continuously running sports events in the world, at the historic Sarayici Arena, Edirne, Türkiye, July 4, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Alongside the men competing, youngsters also don the iconic “kispet” leather trousers to embark on a slippery test of strength, skill and stamina under the scorching sun.

The boys are ranked in divisions based on age, height and build, with the youngest generally placed in the “minik,” or tiny, category. Under strict safety regulations, their matches are shorter and closely supervised.

Most young wrestlers train year-round at local clubs, often in towns where oil wrestling is passed down through generations.

While the youngest competitors aren’t wrestling for titles like “başpehlivan,” the grand champion of the men’s matches, their participation is no less significant, as it is key to the continuity of a sport that holds deep cultural importance across Türkiye.

This year’s contest – the 664th in its history – saw 36-year-old Orhan Okulu win his third men’s title.

“My goal was the golden belt in Kırkpınar, and thanks to my God, I succeeded,” Okulu said of the coveted prize.