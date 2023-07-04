As summer unfolds, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched a remarkable initiative: Sports schools designed to make the most of children and young people's summer holidays.

These institutions offer various activities, allowing participants to engage in their favorite sports while enjoying their break from academics.

Enrollment in these exhilarating sports schools is a breeze, as interested individuals can register free of charge on the websites of their respective Provincial Directorates of Youth and Sports.

Anticipation runs high, with an influx of participants expected as the summer sports schools kick off from the first week of July, extending until the first week of September – just in time for an action-packed summer experience.

These vibrant sports schools, organized by Provincial Sports Centers and Sports Centers for the Disabled in collaboration with the Provincial Directorates of Youth and Sports, are catering to children and young people between the ages of 5 and 18.

They offer a comprehensive selection of more than 60 sports branches, varying depending on the province, thereby ensuring an inclusive and diverse range of activities.

The primary objectives of summer sports schools are to foster a love for sports, cultivate a pool of talented athletes for sports clubs, enhance the overall sports culture in society and extend sports reach to the wider masses.

Exceptional and promising individuals, identified through meticulous assessments, can join sports clubs and embark on their professional athletic journeys.

Based on data provided by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, swimming emerged as the most popular discipline last year, attracting an astounding 1,476,547 participants across 62 branches.

Volleyball followed closely behind with 252,104 participants, while basketball enticed 197,495 individuals to join.

Athletics and gymnastics also garnered significant interest, with 183,784 and 166,357 participants.

It is worth noting that GSB sports schools extend their benefits to disabled children as well.

Families have recognized the value of these schools in promoting socialization and nurturing a positive outlook on life for their children.

In 2022, out of the four federations catering to disabled individuals, the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation received the highest preference, with 3,832 athletes enrolling in GSB Sports Schools.

It was followed by the Turkish Physically Handicapped Sports Federation (2,650 participants), the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (2,491 participants), and the Türkiye Visually Impaired Sports Federation (2,436 participants).

The grand opening of the GSB Summer Sports Schools will be conducted by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak at the Burhan Felek Sports Complex.

Bak will also grace the inauguration of the youth camps held at the Istanbul Marmaracık Youth Camp in Sarıyer Rumelifeneri, further exemplifying the government's commitment to empowering and nurturing young talent.

In addition to the Ministry of Youth and Sports' efforts, various clubs in different provinces throughout the country organize their summer sports schools.

These club-based initiatives, offering full-day and half-day activities, typically require a fee and cover a range of popular sports such as swimming, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, table tennis and badminton.

Young participants can even choose to focus on a single sport of their preference within these club programs.