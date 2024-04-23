The European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, among Europe's most significant gymnastics competitions, will be held in Rimini, Italy, from Wednesday to Sunday.

A total of 300 athletes from 37 countries, including 174 seniors and 126 juniors, will compete for medals.

Türkiye will be represented by Adem Asil, Mehmet Ayberk Koşak, Kerem Şener, Mert Efe Kılıçer and Emre Dodanlı in the team event and Ibrahim Çolak in the individual event.

Following their success at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium, where they secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Turkish men's national artistic gymnastics team has performed well at European championships in recent years.

In 2020, at the event held in Mersin, the team won silver in the team event, with Ferhat Arıcan claiming gold in the parallel bars, bronze in the pommel horse and Ibrahim Çolak winning gold in the rings in the individual events.

In 2021, at the event in Switzerland, the team won gold in the parallel bars with Ferhat Arıcan and bronze in the high bar with Adem Asil.

In 2022, at the event in Germany, the team won bronze in the team event, with Ahmet Önder winning silver and Adem Asil winning bronze in the all-around event.

At the European Championships held in Antalya last year, the team won silver in the team event, with Adem Asil winning gold in the all-around and rings and Ferhat Arıcan winning silver in the parallel bars in the individual events.

The defending champions from last year, including Adem Asil in the all-around and rings, Luke Whitehouse from England on the floor exercise, Rhys McClenaghan from Ireland on the pommel horse, Artur Davtyan from Armenia on the vault, Illia Kovtun from Ukraine on the parallel bars and Tin Srbic from Croatia on the high bar, will be looking to defend their titles in Italy.

Additionally, current world champions Artem Dolgopyat from Israel, who is on the floor exercise and Jake Jarman from England, who is on the vault, will also be competing at the European Championships.

Furthermore, the 2022 all-around champion Joe Fraser from England, two-time gold medalist in the all-around Oleg Verniaiev from Ukraine, and ring apparatus champion İbrahim Çolak from Türkiye will showcase their skills again.