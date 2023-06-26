Türkiye emerged triumphant as they defeated Ukraine with a remarkable comeback on Sunday, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory (14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 15-6) to clinch the coveted 2023 CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League championship.

The Turkish Crescent Stars showcased their resilience and tenacity as they battled back from a set down to claim their third title in the history of the competition.

Led by the impressive performance of Kaan Gurbuz, who contributed 19 crucial points, and supported by the stellar play of teammate Efe Bayram with 15 points, Türkiye demonstrated their championship pedigree.

Not to be outdone, Ukraine fought valiantly, with Oleh Plotnytskyi leading the charge and delivering an outstanding performance, scoring 20 points in an attempt to secure victory for his team.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match, Croatia asserted their dominance by defeating Czechia with an impressive 3-0 sweep, securing a podium finish in the competition.

With their remarkable victory, Türkiye solidified their status as the most successful team in the history of the CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League, having now claimed the prestigious title three times since the tournament's inception in 2004.

The remarkable achievement did not go unnoticed, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the national men's volleyball team.

President Erdoğan's message echoed the nation's pride and joy, stating, "I heartily congratulate our National Men's Volleyball Team, 'Filenin Efeleri (Gentlemen of the net),' who defeated Ukraine 3-2 in the final of the CEV European Golden League and won the championship for the 3rd time."

The Gentlemen of the Net made history and they will continue their steady march toward unprecedented achievements as they set their sights on the upcoming Olympics.

With the guidance of their new coach, Alberto Giuliani, they have embarked on their first challenge in the 2024 Nations League, paving their way through the CEV European Golden League and securing their spot in the FIVB World Challenger Cup.