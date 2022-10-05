Türkiye beat Canada in straight sets on Wednesday to grab its second win in Phase 2 play of the FIVB Women’s World Championship.

The Turkish women’s national volleyball team beat Germany 3-0 on Tuesday.

Ebrar Karakurt guided Türkiye to a flawless 25-22, 26-24 and 28-26 victory against Canada in Poland’s Lodz.

The 22-year-old Turkish opposite spiker appeared unstoppable on Wednesday with her 26-point point performance.

Canadian outside hitter Kiera Van Ryk, 23, clocked 20 points.

In the next fixture in Pool F, Türkiye will face the United States on Friday, and Serbia on Saturday.

Serbia bagged six wins to lead Pool F, while Türkiye sits second with the same number of victories.

The U.S. is third with five wins, while fourth-placed Canada has four victories.

Pool E and F feature eight nations and the best four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals that will begin on Oct. 11.