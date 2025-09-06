Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the final of the 2025 FIVB World Championship for the first time Saturday after defeating Japan 3-1.

The victory sends Türkiye into uncharted territory in the tournament’s history, where the Sultans of the Net will play for the title after years of steady ascent in international volleyball. Japan, a perennial contender, was denied a return to the final despite a strong start.

The 2025 tournament, the first edition under the new two-year cycle in odd-numbered years, features 32 teams competing across four Thai cities: Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

Türkiye have reached this stage after a commanding 3-1 victory over the United States in the semifinals, with set scores of 25-14 in the first, another 25-14 in the third and a tight 25-23 in the fourth.