Officials hoisted the curtain on the Cyprus leg of the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races Tuesday at a press conference in Istanbul’s historic Fişekhane, unveiling what promises to be the boldest and most defining stage of a series now anchored in Türkiye’s global sporting legacy.

Set for July 20-25, 2025, the Cyprus stage – dubbed the Arkın Karpaz Gate Marina Cup – will be the third leg of the 2025 calendar and the first-ever offshore yacht race between Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Covering a daunting 340 nautical miles from Marmaris to Karpaz, the event is both a sporting milestone and a symbolic tribute, marking the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

Backed by the Turkish Presidency and spearheaded by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club (IAYYK) with logistical sponsorship from DHL Express, the race is expected to draw 20 to 30 elite teams from Türkiye, Spain, Italy, and the U.K., based on recent participation figures.

“We are where we dreamed of being six years ago,” IAYYK President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu said, commemorating the race launch on Maritime and Cabotage Day. “This leg will not only challenge sailors but also showcase the unmatched beauty of Cyprus and our Mavi Vatan – the Blue Homeland.”

The event’s competitive format will feature one offshore race and two buoy races, divided into ORC and Explorer classes.

Winners will be honored during a ceremony at the eco-conscious Karpaz Gate Marina on July 25, capping what organizers call the toughest stage yet of the 2025 season.

The Arkın Group, owners of the Karpaz marina, are not just sponsors – they're racing too. “We’ve acquired our own yacht for the event,” said Sinan Arkın, vice chairperson of the group. “We’re passionate about growing maritime culture in the TRNC and proud to bring the thrill of this race to our shores.”

The group’s dual role as sponsor and participant adds a personal touch to an event already charged with historical resonance.

Erbil Arkın, chairperson of the Arkın Group, emphasized that the race is more than competition – it’s heritage in motion. “We are excited to host and sail. May many more races follow.”

Sporting Director Engin Yuvaktaş outlined the race structure and cautioned teams about the Mediterranean’s unpredictability.

“This is the first yacht race from Türkiye to Cyprus – a tremendous honor, but also a serious test of endurance and navigation,” he said, urging safety and sun protection.

The Cyprus leg is the third act in a four-part yachting epic. It follows the Çanakkale Victory Cup in April – celebrating National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with the Bosporus and Dardanelles races – and the Samsun Kurtuluş Cup in May, retracing Atatürk’s 1919 arrival route.

Sailors in action during the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races, Samsun Kurtuluş Cup leg, Samsun, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye Racing)

The season will close with the Republic Cup in October, featuring races on the Bosphorus and a climactic prize ceremony back at Fişekhane.

The symbolism of the Cyprus stage runs deep.

Coinciding with the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation’s anniversary, the race serves as both tribute and political signal – an act of sporting diplomacy that sails under the banner of unity, remembrance, and national pride.

Since its inception in 2020, the Presidential International Yacht Races have surged in profile.

Last year, they reached over 49 million people through media coverage, featuring 800 sailors from 14 countries in the Istanbul leg alone.

But with prestige comes risk.

The tragic 2023 passing of Nova Team captain Mustafa Erol during the Muğla leg has prompted tighter safety regulations.

All yachts now face pre-race equipment checks and mandatory medical screenings – precautions particularly vital for the brutal Cyprus stretch.