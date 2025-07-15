Over 5,000 runners gathered in Çengelköy for the fifth annual Vatan Koşusu on Monday, honoring the martyrs of Türkiye’s failed 2016 coup attempt during the 9th Democracy and National Unity Day.

Leading the symbolic race was Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, donning bib number 251 to represent each of the 251 lives lost during the deadly uprising staged by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The route started at the poignant 15 July Martyrs’ Fountain, winding through Istanbul’s historic streets as part of a national movement of remembrance.

“July 15 is etched in world history as the day the power of the people defeated the force of tanks,” Bak said before the race, flanked by young participants and reporters. “It was a night when courage triumphed over treachery. Our youth haven’t forgotten – and won’t let the nation forget either.”

Legacy of resistance, revival

Bak paid tribute to the eight Çengelköy residents killed that night, including photojournalist Mustafa Cambaz, recalling how civilians blocked soldiers advancing from Kuleli toward the Bosporus Bridge.

“That night, a nation armed with nothing but courage said ‘no’ to tanks, betrayal, and surrender,” Bak added. “We’re here today with the youth who watched, learned, and now lead.”

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to instill historical consciousness in the next generation, referencing initiatives like transporting 110,000 students to Çanakkale to experience the legacy of past battles firsthand.

'We will not forget'

As Türkiye faces regional tensions, Bak stressed the unwavering patriotism of Turkish youth, likening their spirit to soldiers heading into the Syria operations, chanting “Kızılelma’ya gidiyoruz” ("We're going to the Red Apple") – a phrase steeped in nationalist symbolism.

“They may bend, but they won’t break,” Bak said. “These youth love their country and are ready for sacrifice. That’s why we’ll never forget 15 July – and we’ll never let it be forgotten.”

TÜGVA: Carrying flame of justice

Ibrahim Beşinci, head of the organizing body TÜGVA (Türkiye Youth Foundation), echoed the themes of faith, justice, and national pride.

“15 July was the day justice defeated tyranny, truth overcame deception,” he said. “It was the spirit of Malazgirt, the resolve of Çanakkale, the fire of the War of Independence.”

He praised the youth for turning their “rage and remembrance into energy and action,” saying their presence mirrored the streets filled with millions during the night of resistance.

“Back then, we marched with flags in hand and prayers on our lips. Today, we run. It’s the same soul, the same sacrifice,” Beşinci said, concluding with a tribute to the martyrs who “chose death before dishonor.”