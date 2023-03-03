Türkiye's national women's handball team Head Coach Costica Buceschi declared that his squad is resolved to make history by qualifying for the IHF World Championship finals for the first time, with the aim of dispatching Serbia during the playoff round to be held in Giresun on April 7th.

Head coach Costica Buceschi reassured that his girls are charged enough for the two encounters against Serbia on April 7 and 12.

Türkiye's national women's handball team Head Coach Costica Buceschi gives instructions during training before the Serbia tie, Ankara, Türkiye, March 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

The national team secured their spot in the playoffs by winning both matches against Great Britain.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as Serbia has emerged as our opponent from the European Championship. It's all or nothing now, as we aim to emerge victorious in both the home and away matches against Serbia in order to qualify for the World Championship finals for the very first time. Our technical team and athletes are acutely aware of the gravity of the situation and are determined to give it their all for this momentous match," he said.

Buceschi expressed deep sorrow in the wake of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes which resulted in the loss of 45,000 lives, among them being the captain of the national men's handball team, Cemal Kütahya.

This upcoming tie has thus assumed a special significance as it could potentially be the impetus for restoring morale in the face of such a tragedy.

Home advantage

Captain Aslı İskit Çalışkan expressed her confidence in the team's capability to win both matches against Serbia.

The 30-year-old athlete playing in Romania's CS Magura Cisnadie also mentioned that the tie won't be a tricky one as Serbia is a familiar team.

Türkiye's national women's handball team Captain Aslı İskit Çalışkan train before the Serbia tie, Ankara, Türkiye, March 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We are gearing up for two crucial matches – the first being against Serbia in front of our home fans. Though we are familiar with their playing style, we know that they know us just as well. With the recent earthquake causing morale to be low, it is essential for us to win these matches to bring a sense of hope and unity to our people and our institutions. Unfortunately, winning a match without fans is not an easy task, and we are calling for the support of the Giresun faithful to come out to the arena to cheer us on," she said.