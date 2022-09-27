Türkiye beat South Korea 3-0 (25-14, 25-13 and 25-13) in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship Pool B Phase 1 Matchday 2 on Tuesday.
Türkiye won the first set with Saliha Şahin and Ebrar Karakurt's effective plays in Gdansk, Poland.
Şahin and Karakurt continued their row in the second set either and the Crescent Stars won the second set as well.
Türkiye didn't back down in the third set either and won the match 3-0 without giving their opponent any sets.
Şahin and Karakurt rallied their team to victory, with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while South Korea's top scorer was Park Jeongah with 9 points.
Dominican Republic will take on Croatia, while Poland will face Thailand in the other Pool B games Tuesday.
Türkiye will play against the Dominican Republic in Matchday 3 of Pool B on Wednesday.
