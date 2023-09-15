The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) on Friday introduced a significant restriction on the practice of "naturalization" of volleyball players at the national team level.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), under FIVB's new decision, volleyball players who have played for a country's national team, even if they acquire citizenship in another country, will no longer be eligible to compete for another country's national team.

However, this rule will not affect five individuals who obtained Turkish citizenship before this date and were born in other countries; they will still be allowed to represent Türkiye in national teams.

One of the prominent examples is Melissa Vargas, the star of Türkiye's national women's volleyball team, known as the "Sultans of the Net." Vargas, originally from Cuba, acquired Turkish citizenship in 2021 and will not be affected by FIVB's new naturalization rule.

Melissa Vargas, who played a significant role in Türkiye's victory in the European and Nations League championships, transitioned to Turkish citizenship after a career-threatening injury at the age of 18.

She claimed that Cuba, her birth country, did not provide her with adequate treatment and subsequently received a four-year ban from Cuban authorities.

As a refugee in Switzerland, she continued her volleyball career, catching the attention of Fenerbahçe, one of Türkiye's leading volleyball clubs. She was transferred to Fenerbahçe at the age of 19 and displayed an outstanding performance wearing the yellow and navy blue jersey. Despite Serbia's interest in her, Vargas chose Turkish citizenship over other options. She received her Turkish Republic identity card in 2021 and began contributing to the national women's volleyball team's quest for an Olympic spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

Another player is Aleksia Karutasu who was born in Romania's capital Bucharest and later acquired Turkish citizenship in 2022. Both of her parents have a professional basketball background. Born in 2003, Aleksia Karutasu began her volleyball career with CSM Bucharest. She played her first match in the Romanian National League at the age of 13 and held the title of the youngest professional player in Romanian history.

In 2018, Aleksia Karutasu won the Romanian League and Romanian Cup championships. Aleksia was also named the best setter in the Under-17 Balkan Championship while playing for the Romanian national team. In 2018, she transferred to VakıfBank, one of Türkiye's top clubs. Aleksia, who won the CEV Challenge Cup with Yeşilyurt and received the Best Player award, later played for Galatasaray HDI Sigorta.

Being a part of VakıfBank's roster and gaining Turkish citizenship in 2022, Aleksia will not be affected by the new naturalization rule once the waiting period expires, allowing her to contribute to the Sultans of the Net.

Bosnian-born volleyball siblings Adis and Mirza Lagumdzija acquired Turkish citizenship in 2014. Elder brother Adis Lagumdzija was born on March 29, 1999, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Adis Lagumdzija, who developed an interest in volleyball at a young age thanks to his father, Ekrem Lagumdzija, started his volleyball career in Türkiye after gaining citizenship in 2014. Adis, who plays as an opposite, made his debut with the Turkish national team in the European Golden League in 2018 and won a bronze medal. Having worn the jerseys of Galatasaray and Arkas Spor in Türkiye, Adis currently continues his volleyball journey with Italy's Modena club.

Mirza Lagumdzija, like his brother Adis, chose to follow in his father's footsteps and became a volleyball player. Born in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 2001, two years after his elder brother, Mirza began his career in Türkiye in 2019 and has been playing for Arkas Spor since then. Mirza, who plays as an outside hitter, also represents the Turkish national men's volleyball team along with his brother Adis.

They both aim to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers with the national team, known as the Lords of the Net.

Mert Matic, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, acquired Turkish citizenship in 2017. Having played for the Turkish national team's youth categories, Mert Matic, born in 1995, was part of the Lords of the Net roster during the European Championship qualifiers held in Israel. Matic, who will be wearing Halkbank's jersey in the upcoming season of the Efeler League, is among the five athletes who will not be affected by the new naturalization rule once the waiting period ends.

FIVB's new rule on player naturalization will have a significant impact on how national teams select their players.

Türkiye, a country known for its successful naturalization of foreign-born players, will now need to reassess its approach to forming national teams, particularly in volleyball.