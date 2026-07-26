Spearheaded by an unstoppable performance from tournament MVP Melissa Vargas, Türkiye mounted a dramatic comeback to defeat Brazil on Sunday and capture their second women’s Volleyball Nations League title in Macao.

In front of 4,000 fans in China, the Turkish squad overcame a set deficit to secure a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21), adding the 2026 crown to the maiden trophy won in 2023.

The loss delivered another heartbreaking finish for Brazil, which was forced to settle for its fifth VNL silver medal. Earlier in the day, Italy claimed the bronze medal in the third-place match against China.

Brazil seized control early in the opening set behind 22-year-old outside hitter Ana Cristina, whose explosive offensive production kept the South Americans in front for most of the frame.

Brazil opened a 23-18 cushion before Türkiye made a late charge, scoring four consecutive points to pull within 23-22.

However, the Sultans of the Nets could not complete the comeback, as substitute opposite Kisy Nascimento fired the 25-23 set-winner for Brazil.

The second set transformed into a grueling, point-for-point battle as Vargas began to dominate at the net.

Turkish players celebrate winning the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League final against Brazil, July 26, 2026, Macao, China. (AA Photo)

The Turkish opposite repeatedly found gaps in Brazil’s floor defense during high-pressure rallies.

In the closing moments of the frame, outside hitter Hande Baladin pushed Türkiye to match point with a monster block to deliver the 24th point, before Vargas hammered down the final ball to claim the set 25-23 and even the match.

Momentum swung back and forth in a high-octane third set, where the margin exceeded two points only momentarily, at 8-5 in Brazil's favor.

Vargas, however, was relentless, pounding 11 points in the frame alone to push the set into extra points. Facing their second set point at 25-24, Türkiye closed out the 26-24 victory when an Ana Cristina attack sailed out of bounds.

Determined to finish the match, Türkiye sprinted out to an early six-point lead at 8-2 and 13-7 in the fourth set.

Brazil then mounted a fierce comeback behind a four-point service run from Ana Cristina, eventually stepping in front with a 19-18 lead.

The advantage, nevertheless, was short-lived. Spearheaded by Vargas, Türkiye regained control in the final stretch before setter Elif Şahin sealed the championship victory at 25-21 with a clever tip over the net.

Vargas was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 VNL for her heroics in the final, capping an extraordinary tournament for the Turkish star and the Sultans of the Nets.