The Turkish Taekwondo Federation has announced a 39-athlete squad to represent the nation in July 2025.

The team will compete in three major events: the FISU World University Games in Germany, the European Youth Olympic Festival in North Macedonia, and the inaugural European Para Youth Games in Istanbul.

With competitors spanning both kyorugi (sparring) and poomsae (forms), as well as para-taekwondo disciplines, Türkiye aims to further cement its place among the global elite.

University elites take the stage in Rhine-Ruhr

At the FISU 2025 World University Games, held July 16-27 in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region, 21 Turkish student-athletes will vie for medals in kyorugi and poomsae events.

Long considered a launchpad for Olympic success, the Universiade gives Türkiye’s scholar-fighters a chance to showcase their dual dedication to academics and elite sport.

In kyorugi, a strong women’s lineup includes Emine Gögebakan in the 46 kg. class, Elif Sude Akgül (49 kg.), and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar (73 kg.), all known for speed, precision, and tactical prowess.

Heavyweight Esra Akbulak is eyeing the podium, while the men’s team, led by Alihan Kuru (54 kg.) and Hüseyin Berat Demircioğlu (+87 kg.), brings depth and power across weight classes.

Türkiye’s poomsae representatives – Gülsena Karakuyulu Ertunç, Muhammed Emir Yılmaz, and Furkan Bayrak among them – will focus on choreographed performance, where precision, rhythm, and balance matter as much as power.

These athletes carry forward a strong tradition of Turkish excellence in technical forms.

With a decorated past in the Universiade, Türkiye hopes to match or exceed its previous medal haul, continuing a lineage that includes Olympic medalists like Hakan Reçber and Nafia Kuş.

The competition also offers key developmental experience for athletes with their eyes on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Tomorrow’s champions

While university-level stars fight in Germany, Türkiye’s next wave of taekwondo talent heads to Skopje, North Macedonia, for the European Youth Olympic Festival, running July 20-26.

Ten athletes aged 14-18 will represent the country in kyorugi, eager to gain international experience and measure themselves against Europe’s best.

Among the standouts is Damla Nur Yılmaz (44 kg.), a speed-driven lightweight, and Sıla Irmak Uzunçavdar (55 kg.), who follows in the footsteps of her older sister Sude.

On the men’s side, Emre Talha Evin (55 kg.) and Nusret Efe Çakır (63 kg.) bring aggressive styles and promising national records.

The EYOF is widely regarded as a proving ground for future Olympians. It’s the same stage where several of Türkiye’s current national team members first emerged.

This year's edition offers both medals and momentum for young athletes aspiring to break into senior competition in the coming years.

EPYG makes history in Istanbul

Istanbul will host the inaugural European Para Youth Games from July 21-28, marking a milestone for para-sport in Türkiye.

For the first time, the city will welcome young para-athletes from across Europe, with Türkiye’s eight-member para-taekwondo team competing in poomsae disciplines.

Gizem Bayrak and Ayşe Selenay Akyazıcı lead the home contingent, joined by athletes such as Ömer Tutmeri and Cemal Öztürk, who bring a blend of poise and competitive drive. Their routines will showcase adaptation, creativity, and determination – hallmarks of para-taekwondo.

This event not only highlights Türkiye’s growing investment in para-sport but also offers young athletes a chance to inspire on home soil.

With role models like Paralympian Meryem Betül Çavdar paving the way, the EPYG serves as a crucial step toward broader recognition and opportunity.

United push across all levels

Türkiye’s simultaneous participation in three prestigious taekwondo events in one month reflects its deep bench of talent and commitment to all tiers of development.

From teenagers at the EYOF to student-athletes at the Universiade and para-sport pioneers at the EPYG, the nation is presenting a complete portfolio of future stars.

Veterans like Gülsena Karakuyulu Ertunç in poomsae, rising medal favorites like Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar, and trailblazers such as Gizem Bayrak offer a compelling mix of leadership, potential, and ambition.

Each athlete, in their own arena, is part of Türkiye’s broader taekwondo legacy – one shaped by champions like Servet Tazegül and carried forward by the new generation.

Navigating the global stage

While competition will be fierce, with South Korea, China, Great Britain, and Spain expected to field strong teams, Türkiye’s comprehensive preparation, including international training camps and strategic match-ups, positions them well for success.

The home-court advantage in Istanbul is expected to boost morale and visibility for para-athletes, while the presence of mentors and veteran coaches across all teams ensures readiness under pressure.