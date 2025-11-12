Türkiye will send its largest-ever team to the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan, which will take place from Nov. 15-26.

The country will be represented by 186 athletes competing across 18 sports, marking a new milestone for Turkish deaf sports and raising hopes for a record medal haul.

The Deaflympics, organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), is the world’s oldest multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities, predating the Paralympics by more than three decades.

The Games follow unique “silent rules,” meaning athletes cannot receive sign-language or spoken instructions during competition.

This year’s edition will be the first hosted by Japan, furthering Tokyo’s reputation for promoting inclusive international sport.

Türkiye’s biggest squad in history

The Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TİESF) has confirmed that this will be the nation’s largest and most competitive delegation yet.

Athletes will compete in sports including football, athletics, swimming, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, and judo – disciplines where Türkiye has consistently produced world-class performances.

At the 2017 Deaflympics in Samsun, Türkiye finished fourth overall with 47 medals – 17 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze – and expectations are high for an even stronger showing in Tokyo.

TİESF President Dursun Gözel said preparations have been intense, with national camps and training sessions held across the country over the past year.

“The Deaflympics is not just a sporting event; it represents determination, unity, and the ability to overcome barriers,” Gözel said. “Our athletes will compete with pride and faith, carrying our flag to new heights. Now it’s harvest time – time to see the results of their hard work.”

Years of preparation and investment

Türkiye’s athletes have undergone specialized training at facilities such as the THOM Kamp Center, with full backing from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The government’s support has helped strengthen infrastructure for deaf athletes, from improved equipment to professional coaching tailored to visual communication.

“Our country has invested not only in sports facilities but in the dreams of these athletes,” Gözel added. “We are ready for Tokyo. Everything is complete – our goal is to write a new chapter in Deaflympics history.”

Sports and medal prospects

The Turkish team will compete in 18 disciplines, including football, handball, basketball, volleyball, athletics, wrestling, swimming, taekwondo, judo, karate, tennis, shooting, cycling, bowling, badminton, table tennis, golf, and orienteering.

Wrestling, taekwondo, and athletics are once again expected to be Türkiye’s strongest medal hopes, with athletes aiming to challenge for top-three finishes.

Symbol of inclusion and pride

The Deaflympics remains a powerful global symbol of equality and perseverance, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes from over 100 nations.

For Türkiye, it is an opportunity not just to compete but to showcase the spirit of its deaf community and its growing sports culture.

Gözel emphasized that each athlete carries more than ambition – they carry national pride.

“Every medal we win will be dedicated to our country, our state, and our nation,” he said. “We believe in our team and trust that they will make Türkiye proud.”