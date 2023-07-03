Türkiye concluded the third European Games in Poland on Sunday with a record number of medals, establishing themselves as a dominant force in the competition.

The event, which took place in 13 different cities in the Malopolska region, including Krakow, saw Türkiye's largest-ever participation, with 103 female and 90 male athletes competing across 19 sports.

Türkiye won 38 medals, including nine gold, nine silver and 20 bronze, surpassing their previous record. The national team had previously won 29 medals in Azerbaijan in 2015 and 15 medals in Belarus in 2019.

The Turkish athletes at the European Games in Poland came close to matching the total medal count of the previous two championships and concluded the games with a remarkable medal haul.

Notably, Türkiye also broke its own record for gold medals at the European Games.

Having previously won six gold medals in Azerbaijan and two in Belarus, the Turkish team surpassed this achievement in Poland by securing nine gold medals.

The country's success in gold medals exceeded the combined total from the previous two editions of the games.

Türkiye achieved its best-ever medal ranking at the European Games in Poland.

Finishing in the top 10 countries, Türkiye secured the ninth position out of 49 participating nations.

In comparison, they ranked 14th in Azerbaijan and 24th in Belarus.

As the host country, Poland was granted quotas in 10 disciplines for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Turkish athletes competed in eight of these disciplines, earning a total of seven quotas, including six in boxing and one in shooting.

Boxing, one of the standout sports in Poland, witnessed the achievements of female athletes who left a lasting impression.

Olympic champion Busenaz Sürmeneli, Olympic silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroğlu, world champion Hatice Akbaş, Gizem Özer, Samet Gümüş, and Tuğrulhan Erdemir all secured their spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Türkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli poses with her gold medal after winning at the 3rd European Games, Krakow, Poland, July 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ismail Keles excelled in shooting, securing a Paris ticket in the 10m air pistol event.

Female Turkish athletes left a significant impact on the Polish games, earning seven out of the nine gold medals.

They accounted for 21 out of the total 38 medals won by Turkish athletes.

Türkiye demonstrated consistency throughout the competition, securing medals every day of the games.

From the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, national athletes brought joy and celebration to Türkiye for the entire 12-day duration.

Olympic medalists in boxing, Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Cakiroğlu made their mark in Poland.

Busenaz Sürmeneli, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and subsequently defended her world championship title, added another gold medal to her collection at the third European Games.

Similarly, Buse Naz Cakiroğlu, who won a silver medal in Tokyo and possessed European and world championship titles, clinched her second consecutive European Games gold medal.

The Turkish team poses with for a photo after winning at the 3rd European Games, Krakow, Poland, July 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ismail Keleş claimed the sole gold medal and quota in shooting, winning the 10m air pistol event and securing a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Türkiye achieved success in other disciplines as well by clinching two gold medals in taekwondo and one in karate.

Nafia Kuş, a world and European champion, along with 17-year-old athlete Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar, claimed gold medals in taekwondo.

Meanwhile, Eray Samdan, a silver medalist in the previous Olympics, secured the gold medal in karate.