Türkiye has earned high praise from international officials for its flawless organization and growing commitment to inclusion as it hosts the IBSA World Powerlifting Championships for the visually impaired for the first time – a milestone hailed as both a sporting and social achievement.

The event, co-organized by the Turkish National Paralympic Committee and the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), has drawn more than 100 athletes from nine countries across three continents – including Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Czechia, Kenya, Libya and neutral athletes from Russia.

The championship, which began at the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality Amphitheater on Adnan Menderes Boulevard, will run through Nov. 2.

IBSA Powerlifting Director Tinatin Revazashvilo, who has been overseeing the competition in Mersin, commended Türkiye’s professionalism and hospitality, describing the country as “a model for how sports can drive accessibility and inclusion.”

“Türkiye’s efforts to integrate people with disabilities into society through sport are truly exemplary,” Revazashvilo told Anadolu Agency (AA). “It’s not only about hosting an event; it’s about giving these athletes the chance to compete, connect and grow. That’s the real victory.”

Revazashvilo said Türkiye’s coordination and efficiency set it apart from other host nations.

“There are very few countries that manage to combine punctuality, communication and team spirit as effectively as Türkiye,” she said. “We were delighted when Türkiye immediately accepted our proposal to host. Everything – from logistics to athlete support – has been done with care and precision.”

The director also highlighted the importance of the setting. “Athletes are eager to test themselves under the Mersin sun in a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” she said. “They’ve trained hard for this, and Türkiye’s organization ensures they can perform at their best.”

For Türkiye, the event is as much about inspiration as it is about medals.

Eight Turkish athletes are competing on home soil, representing a growing Paralympic movement that has expanded rapidly over the past decade through increased investment in facilities, awareness campaigns and grassroots programs.

“Sport is one of the most powerful tools for inclusion,” Revazashvilo said. “Türkiye has shown that it understands this deeply. Its work in accessibility and its commitment to equality make it a wonderful example for the world. We look forward to strengthening our partnership for years to come.”