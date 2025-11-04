Türkiye is gearing up for a major showcase of talent at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, where 212 athletes will represent the nation across 20 sports in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Games, organized every four years by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) under the umbrella of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will take place from Nov. 7-21, bringing together Muslim-majority nations in a festival of athletic excellence and unity.

The event officially opens on Nov. 7 with a grand ceremony in the Saudi capital, but competition begins earlier with volleyball and futsal matches.

For Türkiye, a powerhouse at previous editions, this year’s Games are both an opportunity to reinforce dominance and a platform for emerging athletes to make their mark on the international stage.

Strong contingent

Türkiye will field 110 women and 102 men, underlining the country’s deep bench and gender-balanced approach to sports development.

Competing in athletics, para athletics, 3x3 basketball, boxing, fencing, esports, wrestling, weightlifting, para powerlifting, handball, ju-jitsu, judo, karate, table tennis, muaythai, taekwondo, duathlon, volleyball, wushu and swimming, the Turkish delegation will pursue medals across nearly every major discipline featured in the Games.

At the heart of Türkiye’s campaign lies a blend of seasoned Olympians and promising young talents.

The athletics squad – traditionally one of the country’s medal engines – features Kayhan Özer, Eda Tuğsuz, Emel Dereli, Özlem Becerek and Buse Arıkazan Çağlayan, alongside rising stars like Simay Özçiftçi and Salih Korkmaz. In para athletics, names such as Abdulkadir Kaynarca and Hamid Haydari aim to continue Türkiye’s strong tradition in adaptive sports.

Star power across the board

In combat sports, Türkiye’s rich fighting heritage will once again take center stage.

The wrestling lineup includes world-class performers like Ekrem Öztürk, Yunus Emre Başar, Süleyman Karadeniz and Zeynep Yetgil, all expected to contend for gold.

The judo team, led by Vedat Albayrak and Tuğçe Beder, carries a blend of experience and youthful energy, while karate sensations Eray Şamdan and Dilara Bozan will look to repeat their continental success.

Boxing will see a dynamic mix of veterans and newcomers, with Rabia Topuz, Ayşen Taşkın and Semih Gümüş among those tipped for podium finishes.

In taekwondo, world champion Emre Kutalmış Ateşli headlines a formidable lineup alongside Hatice Kübra İlgün and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar, a trio capable of sweeping multiple weight classes. Muaythai and ju-jitsu also feature medal hopefuls such as Sercan Koç, Kübra Kocakuş and Mert Özmen, reflecting Türkiye’s growing depth in martial arts disciplines.

Collective strength

Team events promise equal excitement. Türkiye’s women’s and men’s volleyball teams – perennial medal contenders – are targeting the podium once again.

The men’s squad includes Hilmi Şahin, Cansın Ogbai Enaboifo and Yiğit Hamza Aslan, while the women’s team boasts Eda Kafkas, Liza Safronova and Dilay Özdemir, whose chemistry and attacking precision will be crucial in Riyadh.

In women’s handball, Türkiye sends a determined side built around experienced players like Betül Yılmaz, Ceyhan Coşkunsu and Buğu Sönmez, seeking to improve on past performances.

Both men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams also bring youthful energy and pace, with Ceren Akpınar and Selin Rachel Gül leading the women’s charge, while Doğan Bozveli and Yusuf Bayrak anchor the men’s lineup.

Weightlifting legacy

Weightlifting remains one of Türkiye’s most reliable medal sources.

The women’s division includes Nuray Güngör, Aysel Özkan and Cansel Özkan, all champions in previous international competitions.

The men’s side will rely on Yusuf Fehmi Genç and Muhammed Furkan Özbek, both familiar faces from world and continental championships.

In para powerlifting, Besra Duman, Sibel Çam and Abdullah Kayapınar will carry the nation’s colors, continuing Türkiye’s proud record of success in Paralympic-strength categories.

New frontier

Emerging disciplines are also part of Türkiye’s medal mission.

Esports competitor Emre Öztürk will represent the country in a fast-growing digital category, reflecting the Games’ modernized spirit.

Table tennis aces İbrahim Gündüz, Abdullah Talha Yiğenler and Ece Haraç will chase podium finishes in both singles and mixed events, while in duathlon, endurance specialists Gültigin Er and Dilara Kara will test themselves across Saudi Arabia’s challenging terrain.

Meanwhile, the wushu contingent – featuring Berna Tut and Berkay Ozan Şahin – will blend grace with power, while Türkiye’s swimmers, led by Hüseyin Emre Sakcı, Kuzey Tunçelli, Nehir Toker and Halime Zülal Zeren, are poised to make waves in the pool.

Sakcı, already a European record holder in breaststroke, will be one to watch as he eyes multiple medals.

Türkiye’s 212-athlete delegation reflects not only the nation’s sporting depth but also its commitment to the Islamic Solidarity Games’ broader mission – strengthening cultural bonds and mutual respect through competition.

In Riyadh, the crescent-and-star flag will be carried by athletes representing every corner of the country, from track and field to martial arts, from pools to courts.