In its 100th year at the Olympic Games, Türkiye will be represented by 102 athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics which will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Featuring competitions across 32 sports and 35 venues, the Games will host approximately 10,500 athletes competing for 329 medals.

In addition to the existing 28 Olympic sports, breakdancing, surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing will debut at Paris 2024.

With just above a fortnight until the Paris 2024 Olympics, Türkiye's contingent has been finalized.

A total of 102 athletes, including 54 women and 48 men across 18 sports, will represent the country.

This marks the second time since London 2012 that Türkiye's female athletes outnumber their male counterparts in the delegation.

In shooting, Yusuf Dikeç will make history by representing Türkiye for the fifth consecutive Olympic Games since Beijing 2008.

A total of seven shooters aim to secure Türkiye's first Olympic medal in the sport.

Athletics will feature Rio 2016 bronze medalist Yasmani Copello, alongside European champions Tuğba Danışmaz (triple jump), Ersu Şaşma (pole vault), Tokyo 2020's fourth-placed javelin thrower Eda Tuğsuz, and sixth-placed triple jumper Necati Er.

Badminton will see Neslihan Yiğit Arıkan competing in her third Olympics after debuting in London 2012.

Burak Abay will make his Olympic debut in cycling's road race as Türkiye's sole representative.

In boxing, champions Busenaz Sürmeneli and silver medalist Buse Naz Çakıroğlu aim for further Olympic success.

Türkiye's representation includes six female boxers who secured five of the six Olympic quotas, alongside three male contenders.

Artistic gymnastics will feature Türkiye's first-ever men's team at the Olympics, including bronze medalist Ferhat Arıcan from Tokyo 2020, top 8 finisher Ahmet Önder, Adem Asil, Ibrahim Çolak, and debutant Emre Dodanlı.

In fencing, Enver Yıldırım will be Türkiye's first saber representative since Munich 1972, while Nisanur Erbil will make history as Türkiye's first female fencer in the Olympics.

Türkiye's wrestling champions, holders of 104 Olympic medals (29 gold, 18 silver, 19 bronze), including Taha Akgül, seeking his fourth Olympic appearance after Rio 2016 gold and Tokyo 2020 bronze, Yasemin Adar, Türkiye's first female Olympic wrestling medalist, and Buse Çavuşoğlu, alongside world champion Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Cengiz, lead the mat in Paris 2024.

Muhammed Furkan Özbek will make his second Olympic appearance in weightlifting after Tokyo 2020.

In judo, Kayra Sayit and Mihael Zgank, aiming for medals after their fifth and fifth place finishes in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 respectively, will join six other judokas in the Olympics' largest judo contingent.

In taekwondo, bronze medalists Hatice Kübra İlgün and Hakan Reçber, alongside top 5 world-ranked Merve Dinçel Kavurat, Nafia Kuş Aydın, and Emre Kutalmış Ateşli, will represent Türkiye.

The Women's National Volleyball Team, seeking their first team sports medal after finishing fifth in Tokyo 2020, will make their third Olympic appearance at Paris 2024.

In swimming, including 16-year-old European champion Kuzey Tunçelli, eight athletes aim to make history with Türkiye's first swimming final and potentially its first swimming medal in the 1500m freestyle and other events.

Sailing will see Deniz Çınar participating in his fifth consecutive Olympics, setting a record for the most Olympic participation by a Turkish sailor, while Alican Kaynar will debut in the Nacra 17 class in his fourth consecutive Olympic Games, alongside six other athletes.